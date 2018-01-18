Stormy Daniels Reportedly Spanked Donald Trump With Forbes Mag & He Was On The Cover

According to porn star Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump had her spank him with a Forbes magazine featuring him on the cover!

Can’t keep up with the reports that continue to swirl around President Donald Trump‘s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, 38? You’re not alone! Now it’s being reported that after the affair ended and Stormy (real name: Stephanie Clifford) was considering running for public office in Louisiana in 2009, she divulged some other creepy details about the alleged relationship. She went through her phone for potential donors for her possible campaign and included Trump. Mother Jones got their hands on an email passed between their unnamed source and a Democratic political consultant named Andre Dube. In it, their source relays some hilarious and bizarre details about America’s sitting president.

“She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘Shark Week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.” Stranger still, this magazine issue, the fall 2006 edition, featured Trump on the cover alongside his adult children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. These new details follow quickly on the heels of Stormy’s 2011 interview with In Touch, which has just hit newsstands. In it, she claims Trump compared her to Ivanka during their alleged affair. Head here for more images of Stormy.

“We had really good banter,” Stormy said. “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.” It’s important to note that this alleged affair occurred for 11 months between 2006-2007, while Trump was married to Melania Trump. Until the next disgusting detail emerges!

