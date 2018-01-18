No matter what Selena Gomez is doing, she’ll look great doing it. This is why her new Puma campaign works so well — even though all she does is lounge on a couch in athletic wear.

There’s a reason Selena Gomez, 25, is the most followed person on Instagram: she knows how to make anything look cool. So if a company gets the chance to partner with the “Fetish” singer, they better take it — which is just what Puma did. The athletic wear company named Sel their newest celebrity designer in Sept. 2017, and now the collaboration is fully paying off for her followers (and likely the company’s sales.) Puma posted their newest commercial on Twitter, and in it you can see Selena flex her toned abs because, why not? Check out the video below!

In the clip, the singer stretches on a plush pink couch as her song “Wolves” plays in the background. Keeping with the feminine color scheme, Sel rocks a rose-quartz colored bra and matching sneakers, with a pair of grey leggings and an oversized full-zip hoodie completing the athleisure look. “Inspired by ballerinas. Worn by Selena. Our En Pointe Collection was made for your every movement. @selenagomez #DoYou,” Puma captioned the video on Twitter.

If you’re looking to dress like the 13 Reasons Why producer, this new clothing collection is definitely the way to go. Selena said she basically rocks the athleisure trend “every day” when she opened up about her partnership to Vogue. “I think it’s important to feel confident in what you wear. That’s all I really care about—I want to make sure anything I put on, I feel good in, because how you’re feeling on the outside really does affect how you are on the inside,” she told the magazine in a Sept. 2017 interview. She added that what she wears during a workout can differ based on where she is. “When I’m at home, it can be very intimate. Maybe just a sports bra and maybe some little spanky kind of cute things. And when I’m out, then it’s the typical: something slouchy that feels sexy that I can take off. It’s about layering and cute little socks,” she added. It looks like the new En Pointe Collection has all of that! Shop the new line here!

Inspired by ballerinas. Worn by Selena. Our En Pointe Collection was made for your every movement. @selenagomez #DoYou pic.twitter.com/dqsQMtl6Cq — PUMA (@PUMA) January 18, 2018

HollywoodLifers, does Selena’s new Puma ad make you want to buy the En Pointe Collection?