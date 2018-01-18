‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Guilt Consumes Her — But Is Quinn Alive Or Dead?

What happened to Quinn and her baby?! The Jan. 18 episode of ‘Scandal’ was intense from start to finish. Did Rowan really pull the trigger and kill an original Gladiator?

Brace yourselves, Gladiators. The episode starts out with Rowan pouring gasoline on something in the trunk of his car. He lights it on fire and calls 911. As he walks away, the car explodes! David breaks the devastating news to the Gladiators that the hair and blood found in the trunk is Quinn’s. There’s even a piece of her charred wedding dress. Everyone is absolutely shell-shocked. Charlie tells Olivia that he and Quinn were going to name their baby girl Robin. Olivia is speechless.

The Gladiators begin planning Quinn’s funeral. Charlie doesn’t want Quinn to die quietly. He wants her to go out guns blazing, with her ashes turned into gunpowder. Olivia agrees to whatever Charlie wants, including writing Quinn’s eulogy. In the midst of his grief, Huck begins looking over Quinn’s autopsy report. He asks Olivia whether or not Quinn mentioned anything about a hairpin for her wedding day attire. The hairpin was found on the body in the trunk. Huck finds it weird Quinn never said anything about it. Huck goes to see Quinn’s body. He vows to avenge her and take down whoever did this to her. Rowan, you better run.

Rowan gets his dinosaur bones back, but he’s still not happy. He wants Olivia back. “She’s dead, too,” he tells Jake. “There are no winners here.”

Olivia Is Not OK

Fitz comes to visit Olivia after hearing about Quinn’s death. She blames Fitz for everything. If he’d only left when she told him to! Oh, come on, Liv. Fitz says he’s here as a friend. “You’re not good enough to be my friend,” Olivia says. She takes his booze and slams the door in his face.

Huck is suddenly struck by the idea that Olivia may have killed Quinn. He spills his theory to Abby. He’s starting to put the pieces together, but he doesn’t have Rowan in the picture. Abby talks him down, but Huck is trusting his gut. Huck goes to Fitz and tells him that Olivia has done terrible things. Fitz reveals to Huck that he’s tried to help Olivia. He came back for her, but she didn’t want his help. But Fitz knows there’s something wrong with Olivia. Something’s broken inside of her. Huck is relieved to know that someone else sees that something’s not right with Olivia.

Quinn’s death and Olivia’s potential involvement continues to eat away at Huck. He goes to AA. His best friend is dead. He feels like he’s lost everything. He’s trying to resist temptation to kill and lose control. Later, he finds a very drunk Olivia wearing her white hat at OPA. She goes on a drunken rant.

Rest In Peace

Quinn and the baby are cremated. Their ashes are turned into gunpowder, just like Charlie said Quinn would want. The Gladiators gather for Quinn’s funeral. Olivia gives a eulogy, and the guilt is seeping from her face. She could have easily prevented all this. Before they take a shot, everyone remembers their time with Quinn. RIP, QP.

Later, Abby and the others drink to Quinn. Huck wonders where Olivia is. She’s gone to see Fitz. She can barely speak she’s so upset. She puts her head on Fitz’s chest, and he wraps his arms around her. “What do you need?” he asks. She replies, “Just tonight.” Cue an amazing Fitz and Olivia love scene that mirrors their very first one. YASSS! #Olitz rules!

The episode ends with David coming across Charlie in the parking lot. Charlie can’t face going home to all the baby stuff. David and Abby team up to put it all away. When they’re breaking down the crib, they find a USB. Charlie goes to Rowan and ask to be let back into B613. He’s desperate. Suddenly, he hears a baby crying. He runs inside and finds a healthy baby in her crib. He points his gun at Rowan and demands to know whose baby that is. A fight ensues. Charlie is choking the life out of Rowan when the episode fades out. That has to be Quinn’s baby, right?! Quinn is totally alive, RIGHT?!

