Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Reveal Why It Was ‘Difficult’ To Continue ‘Today’ Show Without Matt Lauer

The ‘Today Show’s new dream team anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’and talked about the challenges of moving on minus Matt Lauer.

The Today Show meets The Tonight Show! Jimmy Fallon welcomed his network’s new morning team of Savannah Guthrie, 46, and Hoda Kotb, 53, to his NBC late night show on Jan. 17 and the ladies got a massive standing ovation. It’s their first big interview as a team since longtime host Matt Lauer, 58, was fired from the show in disgrace back in Nov. of 2017 amid inappropriate sexual conduct allegations. The Today Show has taken on a shiny and positive new life with the ladies at the helm and they couldn’t stop gushing about how much they enjoy working together.

Jimmy was so proud of the fact that the ladies are the first female anchors to helm Today in its 66 year history. Savannah and Hoda’s natural chemistry totally shined as Hoda said that “We had an instant thing,” as soon as she took over for Matt. “It’s like a first date and I’m easy and desperate,” Savannah joked. “We just clicked and it felt so good and we’re so happy.”

Of course Jimmy had to go there and address Matt’s abrupt exit, which the women announced live on the air on Nov. 29 nearly welling up with tears. “It was a difficult time for the show, we just had to navigate those waters,” Hoda revealed while Savannah added that, “It was hard. Everyone saw it. We all went though it. But as you say, something really lovely because of it has happened and that’s where we’re focused.”

The women are super excited for the upcoming Winter Olympics where they’ll be traveling to Pyeongchang, South Korea where Today will go live every morning with our athletes and stars of the games. Except on that side of the world they’ll actually be working at night instead so that the show will air live in the mornings here in the U.S. That will be quite a change up from their 5am wake up times.

Sadly Jimmy didn’t go there with the big question of who will replace Hoda as Kathie Lee Gifford‘s co-host in the fourth hour of Today, even though she’s continuing for now. Rumors have been rampant that none other than reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner, 62, is up for the gig. She’d be perfect choice to pour back morning chardonnay and get gossipy with Kathie Lee.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Savannah and Hoda’s Tonight Show appearance?