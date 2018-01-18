Khloe Kardashian Finally Fesses Up About How She Hid Her Baby Bump For Months

We have to admit — even though it had been rumored for months, we had a hard time believing Khloe Kardashian was pregnant. But that’s only because she hid her bump so well!

“I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol,” Khloe Kardashian, 33, wrote on her website, following her pregnancy announcement. “It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a shit-ton of courage, but it worked!” Khloe also credits large, oversized coats, and massive bags, which she paired with bandage bodycon dresses to fool the eyes. “I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I’ve worn a million versions of it in the last six months,” she added. “I almost never left home without one! So comfy—and zero eyes on the bump.” (See that pic below.)

Khloe also hid her bump under an A-line hem dress when she attended Kim‘s baby shower. The dress was tight just above her stomach, but it flared out enough to hide her growing baby bump. “I went super girly for Kim’s baby shower. Little did everyone know I had a bun in my oven, too! A cinched waist with a flared, A-line hem is so $$$ for hiding a small bulge. It flows loosely at the exact right spot,” Khloe explained.

Fortunately for Khloe, she no longer has to hide her bump. Ever since announcing her pregnancy in Calvin Klein undies, she has become more comfortable with putting her stomach on display. She does, however, rock huge curls in her hair to make her belly look smaller. “The bigger the hair, the smaller the bump!” she said. To see all the other clever ways Khloe hid her bump, click through our photo gallery above!

