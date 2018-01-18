Orlando Brown Arrested On Battery Charge: See Ex Disney Channel Star’s Wild, Smiley Mugshot

Former Disney star Orlando Brown has been arrested and jailed on a battery charge, but from his smiling mugshot he looks like he just won the lottery! We’ve got the pic.

Almost all people who end up in jail look pretty miserable about it in their mugshots. Not Orlando Brown! The former That’s So Raven star looked like the happiest man on Earth in his pic upon getting arrested on Jan. 18 for an outstanding battery charge. He’s seen smiling from ear to ear looking like this it was the best thing in the world to ever happen to him in his epic mugshot. The ex Disney star shouldn’t be so thrilled as he’s still sitting in a Barstow, CA jail due to several outstanding warrants.

Cops were called to his apartment after Orlando and his girlfriend — along with her mother — got in a blow-out shouting match. Per police procedure they checked to see if any of them had outstanding warrants and it turned out that the 30-year-old along with the girlfriend’s mom were both wanted by the law and hauled off to jail! Per TMZ, Orlando’s arrest came from when he alleged struck his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Torrance, CA police department in 2017 although its not clear if it’s the same woman that he was fighting with now. The former child star was hauled off and jailed for battery against a spouse, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance according to the site.

We’re not quite sure why he’s so darn happy in his mugshot, but after seeing how a jail pic launched the modeling career of “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks, 33, maybe he’s using it to get the attention of casting agents to show that he has a face that can still do comedy. That big wide smile is pretty sweet and he hasn’t had much acting work since his days of playing Eddie Thomas in That’s So Raven and that ended 11 years ago. Maybe with this mugshot he can turn an arrest into a sweet new chapter in his life the way Jeremy did. Although we doubt he’ll be able to land a billionaire’s daughter the way that the gorgeous felon did.

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Orlando looks so happy in his mugshot?