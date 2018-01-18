Offset Defends ‘Queer’ Lyric After Fans Accuse Him Of Being Homophobic: Song ‘Isn’t About Gay People’

Offset has responded to the outrage from fans who criticized him for his allegedly homophobic lyrics in his verse on ‘Boss Life’. See his defensive message here!

Migos rapper Offset claims that the lyric “I cannot vibe with queers” from his verse on YFN Lucci‘s song “Boss Life” isn’t homophobic, as fans have accused. Offset responded to the backlash on Twitter by tweeting the traditional definition of queer: “strange or odd.” In a message obtained by Baller Alert, Offset writes that, “I didn’t write the line about gay people. I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead [sic] me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that.

“When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (hear, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her have a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that ‘queer’ I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd. I’m sorry. I apologize. I’m offended if I offended anybody.”

Do you accept that apology? Offset seems genuinely sorry that his lyrics were viewed as homophobic, but he could have avoided an entire controversy if he used another word for “odd” besides “queer.” Yes, queer does mean “strange or odd.” But it also has a double meaning that refers to the LGBTQ+ community (guess what the Q stands for?), and he had to have recognized that while writing the song.

The usage is especially problematic considering that Migos has been slammed for homophobia in the past. Quavo was slammed for saying in a February 2017 Rolling Stone interview that iLoveMakonnen destroyed his credibility as a rapper by coming out as gay. He apologized and said his comments were taken out of context.

#Offset responds to backlash for his lyrics "I cannot vibe with queers" on #YFNLucci's "Boss Life". What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aI8PE6YlPh — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 18, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you accept Offset’s apology or do you think his lyrics are still homophobic? Let us know!