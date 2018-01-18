Offset Slammed For Anti-Gay Message In Rap Verse: ‘I Cannot Vibe With Queers’

Offset just set the internet off. The Migos rapper is under fire for his latest verse, in which he raps, ‘I cannot vibe with queers.’ See what angry fans on Twitter had to say about his controversial lyrics.

Offset, 26, woke up to an internet firestorm today. The Migos rapper and YFN Lucci teamed up for a highly anticipated new track titled, “Boss Life”. However, when some fans listened to the song, they were instantly outraged after hearing Offset rap the lyrics, “I cannot vibe with queers.” The verse, which can be heard at the .23 mark in the below video, angered people on Twitter, with some accusing him of being “homophobic” among other things. Other Twitter users even called on his fiancée, rapper Cardi B, 25, to speak out and even leave him. Offset has yet to address the backlash from his controversial lyrics.

The internet backlash over “Boss Life” came at the same time Offset has been at the center of numerous alleged sex scandals, including the most recent involving Celina Powell. The Instagram model came forward on December 28 to claim that Offset is the father of her unborn baby, a girl. Powell even provided ultrasound photos, which she later claimed looked like Offset as a child. The rapper quickly denied the claims and had his lawyers serve her with a cease and desist letter, something she told HollywoodLife.com she isn’t worried about. Powell is sticking by her story, and demanding the rapper take a DNA test.

Powell said she is “1000% positive” Offset is the father of her baby, adding that she and the rapper met back in February 2017 at a music festival. “I have known about the pregnancy for several months now, I am almost in my third trimester,” she revealed in late December 2017. Offset and Cardi B have yet to directly address Powell’s claims.

I swear Offset murders every feature that he is on pic.twitter.com/LjLNqNIxDI — WSHH DAILY (@WSHHDAILYMUSIC) January 17, 2018

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about Offset’s controversial lyrics…

@OffsetYRN "I don't vibe with queers" then you go on to rap about your designer clothes and jewellery that were designed by queers. Okay. — Matthew Ⓥ (@Maeteu) January 18, 2018

It’s really sad to see rappers in 2018 still being homophobic. ‘I don’t vibe with queers’ is a shit line @OffsetYRN and I hope your career ends over it — #TWD👻 (@BNoonzz) January 18, 2018

Offset is dumb as bricks and that’s not an excuse — ✨new year new weave✨ (@possiblydana) January 18, 2018

I can’t pretend I don’t enjoy migos or offset. So disappointed, not for myself. I’m grown. But queer youth, especially queer youth of color, deserve a future free of this homophobic bullshit. — Gil Zamora (@Gil_Zamora_M) January 18, 2018

Cardi needs to leave offset's cheating, unmannerly Homophobic ass as in like soon soon. — Daughter of the soil 🇿🇼 (@tebzgee) January 18, 2018

those i see rightfully complaining about offset's homophobic lyrics are the same people who always look the other way when cardi b repeatedly pulls the same shit and that's all i'll say on zaaaat — lil spoopy (@babysnitchery) January 18, 2018

HollywoodLifers, let us know what you think in the comments.