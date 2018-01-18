Norman Reedus Admits He Is ‘Not Happy’ About Carl Being Killed Off Of ‘TWD’

‘The Walking Dead’ fans, you are not alone in being upset over Carl’s death — Norman Reedus just went OFF about it in a new interview.

“I was desperately unhappy about that,” Norman Reedus, 49, shared with Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “I’ve seen Chandler [Riggs] grow up from a little boy. I’ve known that kid so long, and it always hurts when you lose a family member on the show. Chandler is definitely a family member to me. I was not happy about it. I always thought Chandler would be the last man standing, to be honest.” Well, Norman, you’re not the only one. As HollywoodLife has previously reported, and many diehard The Walking Dead fans already know, Carl is still very much alive in the comics which are currently taking place years after the war we’re watching on the series.

Furthermore, Norman expressed concern about the show killing off so many of it’s original characters. Both Norman and Chandler have been a part of the series since it’s first season, but they are a rarity considering how often The Walking Dead likes to knock it’s own off the board. “The people that started this show, to me, are the heart of the show,” Norman explained. “When you lose those key members, it’s such a big blow to the show, and to the fans, and to us that are there. Who’s left? There’s only a few of us left out of all those people. If you wanted to turn it into a totally different show, you get rid of those people. But if you want to hold onto what made the show special, you’ve got to be very careful what you do with those people.”

