Monica Potter Pregnant At 46? ‘Parenthood’ Star Posts Bare ‘Baby Bump’ Pic & Cryptic Message

At 46, Monica Potter posted a bare ‘baby bump’ selfie, but is she announcing she’s pregnant with baby #4? Fans seem to think so! See the pic here & read her message!

Monica Potter, 46, shared some BIG news on Jan. 17 — or did she? The actress who played Kristina Braverman on the NBC hit show Parenthood, took to Instagram to reveal she may have a bun in the oven — and if the news is true, we could not be more thrilled for her! This little one would be her fourth child total, second with current husband Daniel Christopher Allison. Monica is already the proud mother to 12-year-old daughter Molly, whom she shares with Daniel, as well as sons Liam, 23, and Daniel Potter, 27, from her first marriage to Tom Potter. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

However, while Monica didn’t outright say that she’s pregnant, she did caption the telling photo, “I have something to share…” In the pic, someone who’s presumed to be Monica gently cradles a large baby bump while wearing pajamas. The woman’s face is not pictured, but her super round belly is fully exposed. At with that, fans immediately began congratulating the star. “Congratulations! So happy for you!! Look like it going to the best year ever!👍🏻❤️🍼,” one fan wrote. Another gushed, “Wow!!!! Congratulations to you all!!!🙏🏼🎉😍.”

Other commenters pointed out that the whole post seemed a bit suspicious — especially because a bottle of Miralax is clearly visible in the background. Miralax is a medication used to treat irritable bowl syndrome as well as constipation, which can lead to intense bloating. “Maybe she has IBS or another digestive disorder. With the miralax and other supplement in the back she may not be pregnant. Congratulations if you are though!” one fan wrote. Another said, “That’s not a pregnant belly.” Let’s be honest though, it would be a pretty cruel joke if Monica wasn’t actually pregnant!

Back in 2009, Monica opened up about the age gap between her kids, also revealing that she was finished having kids. “I have one every decade. So I started in my teens, then I had one in my 20s, and then my 30s. Enough now. No more,” she told People magazine. At the time, she admitted that if she got the urging for more children, she would “adopt one.”

–UPDATE– Monica ended up dispelling her “pregnancy” news on Jan. 18, sharing with fans that she’s dealing with stomach issues from colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease. In a YouTube video, the actress explained she posted the photo to raise awareness of intestinal issues and to encourage people to get a colonoscopy. “So we posted something yesterday about my belly, and thank you for all of the well-wishes — I’m not pregnant. I’m kind of a little old to be pregnant, but you never know,” Monica said.

“But what I wanted to bring to everyone’s awareness was some issues that I’ve been having with my belly, and sometimes these issues aren’t talked about. Colitis, Crohn’s, and getting a colonoscopy to diagnose what’s going on with our stomachs and intestinal problems.” The star continued, “I haven’t really talked about it. It’s not really glamorous. I’ve had to wear adult diapers sometimes driving Molly to school. That’s not really glamorous either. But I think finding the right healthcare provider and dealing with these issues can prolong your life and also diagnose things you might not really understand.”

Monica also made it clear that she didn’t post a “baby bump” pic as a joke, and she didn’t want to offend anyone. “This is not meant to be a joke, this is meant to be taken very seriously, and I haven’t really shared or touched upon as this has been happening,” she said. “I’ve had a few friends pass away from colon cancer, and this is something I wanted to share with you.”

