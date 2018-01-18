Michael Douglas’ Accuser Claims ‘He Was Rubbing’ His Privates In Front Of Her

A woman has come forward to accuse Michael Douglas of masturbating in front of her while she worked for him in the ’80s. Here’s all the details.

Just a little over a week ago, Michael Douglas, 73, came forward to preemptively defend himself against allegations that he touched himself in front of a former employee in the 1980s, when he was one of the biggest movie stars around. Now, the alleged victim has come forward. A woman named Susan Braudy shared this account with The Hollywood Reporter: “Michael unzipped his chinos and I registered something amiss,” she wrote. “I peered at him and saw he’d inserted both hands into his unzipped pants. I realized to my horror that he was rubbing his private parts. Within seconds his voice cracked and it appeared to me he’d had an orgasm.”

Susan said the alleged incident happened during a one-on-one meeting with Michael at his home in NYC while she was running Stonebridge Productions, a production company launched by the actor. Afterward, she said she left immediately. “I said nothing. I was surprised I wasn’t falling to pieces even though I was humiliated. I realized he thought he could do anything he wanted because he was so much more powerful than I was. Michael ran barefoot after me to the elevator, zipping his fly and buckling his belt. ‘Hey, thank you, you’re good. You helped me, thank you, thank you.'” Head here for photos of Michael and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

She reportedly provided THR not only with her detailed account of the incident, but pay stubs and an employment timeline. She also alleges that she told 3 friends at the time, including Michael Wolff, who’s new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House recently shined new light on President Donald Trump‘s administration. And this isn’t the only incident Susan claims to have coped with while working for Michael. She alleges she endured “sexual harassment by Douglas that included near-constant profane and sexually charged dialogue, demeaning comments about her appearance, graphic discussions regarding his mistresses and more.”

She claims the actor attempted to get her to sign a non-disclosure agreement after the incident, she refused. She was fired not long after that. “Finally, masturbating in front of her? I don’t know where to begin. This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever,” Michael told Deadline on Jan. 9. “She supposedly had three friends who would back her up, that she had mentioned this to. I pride myself on being so supportive of the women’s movement. My mother was an actress, and I myself married to an actress and have been supportive of this movement wholeheartedly, through all my years.”

