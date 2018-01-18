Lady Gaga Vs. Halle Berry: Which Star Barely Covered Their Body Better In Double-Slit Gown?

Halle Berry and Lady Gaga didn’t hold back with their latest looks! They both rocked red double-slit gowns and we can’t decide whose daring dress we’re into more.

Lady Gaga, 31, and Halle Berry, 51, both have impeccable taste when it comes to style, so its no surprise they’d eventually both rock similar fashion-forward trends. The “Bad Romance” singer and X-Men star were spotted in similar double-slit gowns within two days of each other, and we can’t decide whose brave look is more on point. Check out their outfits below and decide for yourself!

Lady Gaga has never been one to forgo an opportunity to wear something bold. She stepped out in Milan on Jan. 17 wearing this sheer crimson dress. The strategically placed velvet wraparound details added a textural element to the gorgeous gown. She accessorized with gold necklaces and a red leather belt. TBH, props to her for daring to rock something you’d expect at a formal event to a casual dinner in Italy. Gaga kicked off the European leg of her Joanne Tour in Barcelona on Jan. 14, and is set to perform in Milan on Jan. 18.

Halle Berry wore her own slit dress to the 49th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, CA on Jan. 15. The strapless, sheer Reem Acra gown definitely turned heads — and not just for the intricate black and red details that covered the stunning dress. The Academy Award winner wasn’t afraid to take a risk on the red carpet, seeing as how the bottom of her outfit was nearly all mesh, with a single black lace panel running down the front. She kept the accessories at a minimum, opting for a few rings, subtle earrings, and simple black heels. Let’s be real, a dress like this definitely does most of the talking! Halle was attending the NAACP awards as a nominee for Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture for her role in the thriller Kidnap.

While these looks are strikingly similar — they even both have polka dotted mesh! — they’re both interesting for different reasons. From the contrasting venues to the various details, these women made the dresses their own, so its definitely difficult to decide which one is better. They both look great!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocked the red double-slit gown look better? Gaga or Halle? Let us know!