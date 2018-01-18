Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced New Makeup Products Reveal She’s Having A Boy

Did Kylie Jenner just reveal her baby’s name or gender?! Fans are convinced that her new eyeshadow palette, Blue Honey, is a clue!

It looks like we are one step closer to cracking the Kylie Jenner, 20, pregnancy mystery! Wahoo! Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics announced a new product on Jan. 16, leading fans to believe it may be a clue about both Kylie’s due date, and the baby’s name. The palette titled, Blue Honey, features nine different eyeshadows, but the name “Blue,” has many thinking she may be having a boy. A lot of fans took to Twitter to share their theories. “Kylie’s just released a palette called Blue Honey… baby name hint,” one user Tweeted.

Other fans believe the release of the palette could be her official due date! “January 23rd = baby’s due date Blue Honey = baby boy (Kylie’s new palette) #kylieispregnant,” another fan tweeted. Kylie has yet to promote the new makeup product, which has only sparked further speculation. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve come close to finding out the gender of Kylie’s baby. Back in November 2017, mysterious pics surfaced of what looked like an all pink baby shower at Kylie’s home. Many thought this was a for sure sign that she was having a girl! The home was decorated with pink cherry blossoms, and one of the images showed bags from Toys “R” Us!

As much as we hate to admit, the new eyeshadow palette might just be another piece to the puzzle that Kylie isn’t going to let us solve! *Sigh* It looks like “keeping up” with the Kardashians/Jenners isn’t easy after all. Kylie, throw us a bone, please! We are patiently waiting.

Kylie’s just released a palette called Blue Honey… baby name hint?? #kardashianwestbaby — Katie 🧡 (@katie_felicity) January 17, 2018

omg Kylie Jenner has just brought out a new eyeshadow palette called “blue honey”, so if it’s a girl it will be called honey and if it’s a boy it will be called blue…ffs what a conspiracy — brooke craig (@brookecraiggx) January 18, 2018

quick conspiracy theory: what if kylie jenner named her new palette Blue Honey after her baby? just. a. thought. — kacey 🌚 (@kaceylovesmyles) January 17, 2018

