Kris Dunn: NBA Star Faceplants So Hard During Game, His Chipped Tooth Leaves A Mark On The Court

OUCH. After nailing a dunk during a game, Chicago Bulls’ star Kris Dunn fell to the floor. His face smacked the ground so hard, it left a dent in the court!

Kris Dunn, 23, definitely made an impact during the Chicago Bulls’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 17 – just not one he ever expected! With less than three minutes left in the game, the Bulls point guard snatched the ball from Klay Thompson to dunk the ball. However, Kris seemingly lost his balance off the rim after the dunk, and he fell face-first into the floor of the United Center. The video of the flaceplant is rough to watch (WARNING — it’s a tad graphic), especially knowing the damage it caused: Kris chipped and dislocated two front teeth, according to ESPN, and he was evaluated for a concussion.

On top of that, a fan captured a close-up of the spot where his teeth hit the floor, and a mark was clearly visible! Damn. No wonder he seemed dazed as he was walked back to the Bulls’ locker room. “He didn’t lose teeth,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said, according to ESPN. “There was a good little chunk that he took out of the floor. He’s being evaluated. Tough kid.” As for being concussed, the coach said they would know more the following morning.

To add insult to injury, the Bulls actually lost the game, falling 119-112 to the Warriors. Kris scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes of play, so at least he can feel good that he contributed. The win was the Warriors’ 14th straight road win, which ties a franchise record. They can break the record when they meet the Houston Rockets on Jan. 20, but beating James Harden’s squad at home is easier said than done.

A scary moment for Kris Dunn. pic.twitter.com/XCcrEqrq8r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2018

Wow. The Postgame guys just showed us this 🙈 Kris Dunn’s teeth on the United Center’s floor #aftermath @World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/gbXFfKrbou — Jamie Walsh (@jwalsh115) January 18, 2018

“It’s going to be a very tough game Saturday, probably the toughest of the trip,” Klay Thompson said, per ESPN, “and if we could go undefeated on this road trip that would be incredible.” It would also be incredible if Kris is okay and is cleared to play the Bulls’ next game. He does have some to recover from this horrific injury. The next time Chicago takes the court is on Jan. 20, when they meet the Atlanta Hawks. Feel better, Kris!

