Scott Disick Furious With Kourtney For Wanting Kids With Younes: He Wants To Be Only Baby Daddy

Kourtney Kardashian may be ready for more kids, & she apparently wants them with Younes Bendjima! HL learned exclusively though that Scott Disick’s NOT having it!

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has caught baby fever! While the reality star has always been open about loving pregnancy and wanting a big family, many thought that once she and Scott Disick, 34, broke up, more kids were off the table. However, it seems Kourtney is warming up to the idea of having babies with someone else — her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24! Scott and Kourtney already have three kids together though: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, and Scott is livid that Kourtney would even think about having more kids with another man. Click here to see some of Kourtney and Younes’ hottest PDA moments.

"Kourtney wants more kids and she made the mistake of telling Scott that she might go in a new direction and have a baby with Younes," a source close to Kourtney shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "Scott became furious with Kourtney and went off on her. Scott is really jealous of Younes right now and feels it is important to have the continuity in their family and feels he should be the only father all of her children." Let's not forget though that Kourtney is a grown-ass woman who can do whatever she wants. And to not mention, Scott has seemingly already moved on from Kourt with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie , 19.

On top of it all though, Kourtney isn’t 100 percent set on having Younes’ baby anyways — it’s just something she’s currently thinking about. “ Kourtney is nervous about the whole situation and thinks it would be challenging to have babies with her new boyfriend, especially given how Scott and Younes feel about each other — they don’t get along at all,” our insider explained. “But she can’t base major family decisions on her upset ex.” Amen to that!

Making things even more complicated, a new report claims Mason, Penelope, and Reign don’t like their dad’s GF! “Sofia gets nervous around [Scott’s kids], so one minute she’s trying too hard and the next she’s ignoring them,” a source told OK!. “Mason in particular doesn’t like her. It’s becoming a nightmare for Scott, so he usually leaves Sofia behind now [when he sees the kids]. He’s begged Kourtney to speak to the kids to try and fix the situation but she secretly loves that this is blowing up in his face.” That’s got to be awkward!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kourtney and Scott will ever have more kids together?