Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals If Sis Kylie Jenner Is Actually Her Surrogate For Baby #3

Is she or isn’t she? Kim Kardashian FINALLY sets the record straight as to whether or not Kylie Jenner was her surrogate! Read her tell-all statement here.

The wild conspiracy theories can finally end! Kim Kardashian, 37, put the rumors to rest at last by posting an epic statement via her website on Jan. 18, confirming her little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, was NOT the surrogate for her and Kanye West‘s, 40, third child. The couple’s daughter was born on Jan. 15, with the reality star posting the newborn’s birth date, time, and weight. Taking to her site again, Kim decided to share even more details about her baby, specifically opening up about her and Kanye’s decision to hire a surrogate. Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news broke.

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” Kim explained. “Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.” BAM. Kim addressed the Kylie surrogate rumors without actually mentioning the surrogate rumors. But no matter how she did it, fans now know the truth. The mother-of-three then discussed her surrogacy journey even further.

“A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term,” she wrote. “Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.” Kim got super real in also admitting how hard it was for her to watch someone else carry her child — especially after giving birth to North West, 4 1/2, and Saint West, 2.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she said. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.” But despite not carrying her infant daughter, Kim assured readers that she and the rest of the family bonded with the baby immediately.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” she added. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you ever think Kylie was actually Kim’s surrogate? Are you happy Kim finally set the record straight?