Kim Kardashian Disses Lamar Odom After He Slams Sis Khloe’s Dating History

Kim Kardashian took a shot at Lamar Odom after the former athlete slammed Khloe for dating multiple NBA stars! She hashed up his 2015 incident, where he was found unconscious in a brothel!

Don’t mess with Kim Kardashian! She wasn’t going to let Lamar Odom, 38, get away with dissing her little sis, Khloe, 33, so she hit him where it hurts. In response to a tweet [as seen below] which read, “Burn Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I knew my marriage to Khloe was over “when she was on her second or third NBA player”, Kim wrote, “Or second or third brothel”. Kim was referring to when Odom was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel in 2015 after abusing drugs and alcohol, which subsequently led to his coma. At the time, Khloe held off their divorce — which was later finalized in December 2016 — to become his full-time caregiver. Lamar later completed a 30-day drug rehab program.

Odom threw shade at Khloe when he appeared on Bet’s Mancave. The topic of his ex-wife came up when he explained that he still had her initials tattooed on him, despite their divorce. “I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” Odom said. “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I can see that.” And, for Kim, that’s when the gloves came off.

In an attempt to back peddle, Odom later complimented Khloe, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. “I’m happy for her,” he said of Khloe’s pregnancy. “She took care of me, she’ll be a good mother. For real… A great woman.” Although that comment was kind, Odom didn’t win any brownie points with Kim, clearly.

The full episode of Bet’s Mancave airs tonight [January 18] at 10:30 PM ET.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Since his near death experience, Odom has repeatedly vowed to change his life around. In July 2017, he admitted that although he “shook hands with death,” in a personal piece with The Players’ Tribune, he said it isn’t time for him to die. However, he’s reportedly been partying as of recently. Odom was spotted partying in the Dominican Republic to ring in 2018. He was allegedly seen slugging back beers and tequila shots at a local hotspot, Club 59, according to TMZ, which obtained photos of him.

