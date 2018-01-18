Katy Perry Reportedly Constantly Late For ‘American Idol’: Will It Ruin The Season?

Is the new ‘American Idol’ season doomed even before it’s premiere date?! Katy Perry is reportedly ALWAYS late to set, and a new report reveals whether or not it’s taking a toll on production.

The judges for the new season of American Idol are in the midst of filming the show’s early episodes, but Katy Perry is reportedly having a problem getting to set on time! The singer has been showing up 10-25 minutes late to almost all the audition rounds, and producers of the show are getting super frustrated by it, according to TMZ. However, that frustration likely won’t translate on camera, as the site reports that fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been chill about the whole thing.

In fact, Katy, Luke and Lionel reportedly have super “solid” chemistry and get along great. Unfortunately, the trio’s relationship may not be the best for ratings, as TMZ claims there’s no silly banter or purposeful tension like we saw between Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul on the earlier seasons of the show. Producers are reportedly worried that viewers won’t want to watch without some sort of interaction between at least two of the judges. Of course, this is where editing comes into play, with producers reportedly hoping that the episodes can be put together in a way that keeps people interested.

We recently caught up with Katy at the TCAs, where she dished to us all about what to expect from her on the show. “I’ve learned a lot along the way and I just want — you know, my job is just to be a storyteller with all the information I’ve absorbed and to help people feel really wonderful feelings,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sometimes I like to try to be cool and that doesn’t really work for me. People just want me to be authentic, and that’s all I want to be, too. I’m gonna be trying to lift people up out of their situations for the rest of my life.” American Idol premieres on ABC March 11.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the new American Idol!?