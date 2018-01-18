Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Giving North & Saint Lots Of ‘Extra Attention’ Since Baby’s Birth

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have their hands full with a new baby, but that only means they’re showering their 2 older kids with even MORE love than usual!

After experiencing jealously issues with North West, 4 1/2, after the birth of their son Saint West, 2, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, are determined to nip any of those feelings in the bud this time around! Now that their new baby girl has officially arrived, Kim and Kanye are making sure both North and Saint feel extra special! They’re also trying their best to help the kids get used to having a another sibling. And when it comes to the new addition? Apparently Kris Jenner, 62, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have been majorly helping the new parents!

“Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” a source close to Kimye told People magazine. “Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby. They are so happy. They have had some visitors, but mostly Kris and Kourtney are helping out.” Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

Taking measures to ensure North and Saint are feeling well-loved during this big transition is especially a good idea since Nori is known for having issues with sharing her parents. After all, Kim herself has admitted multiple times that her daughter isn’t the nicest big sister. The star even stopped breastfeeding baby Saint because of North’s jealousy! “North West stopped that for me. She would cry so much and try to pull him off me,” the reality star confessed in 2016 on the final episode of Kocktails with Khloe. “She was so jealous she took her little milk box and put it in my bra with the straw sticking out and she wanted to drink while he was drinking.”

Since then, the same kind of attitude from North has only continued. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me,” Kim revealed back in August while guest hosting with Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, the phase isn’t going away.” Since North’s older now, we’re hoping she takes to her new baby sister quicker!

In fact, Kim and Kanye reportedly bought Nori her puppy, named Sushi, for her birthday in order to prep her for having a new baby around. “North has been asking for a puppy for a long time,” another source told the mag at the time. “Kim thought it was a good idea for North to take care of a puppy. It could prepare her for a baby sibling too.”

