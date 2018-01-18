Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: New Fan Theory Suggests Baby’s Name Will Start With ‘E’

The Kardashian-West family just grew by one, but Kim and Kanye haven’t released the name of their newborn daughter. Try to krack the kode with these fan theories!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their baby girl to the world on Jan. 15, but the public still doesn’t know what to call her. Since the parents have yet to release the name of their newborn child, all fans have to figure it out are cryptic clues, their own interpretations, and good ol’ Twitter. But one of these theories could bring us closer to easily eliminating names that start with any letter that isn’t the second vowel in the alphabet. As Twitter user Emily Campbell pointed out, Kimye’s older children North and Saint already have the initials N and S, and if you add their last name to the mix, you have N, S, W, aka, North, South (we know it’s Saint, just bare with us!), and West. Leaving East, or, the initial E. While we don’t think the name will be East, using the vowel to start off the name makes more sense than using any other letter — even a “K!”

Based on Kim’s preference for one-syllable names that are easy to spell and pack a ton of meaning, Emily comes up with the name “Eve,” as in the very first woman in the Bible. This definitely checks out! But if you want to keep considering your options, Twitter has your back. Based on a recent photo of the Louis Vuitton logo that Kim posted on Instagram, fans think the brand could be a hint. Elle V. is a major frontrunner for fans into the “E” theory since it’s a play on “LV.” As another Twitter user pointed out, Kim also announced the arrival of her third child with a post that said “She’s Here” and “she” is “elle” in French. Unfortunately this theory isn’t accurate, though. The baby’s name has nothing to do with the luxury brand, Kim responded to the theory on Twitter. Apparently the photo was just to honor designer Kim Jones after he showed his last collection on Jan. 17. Good for the menswear designer, but bummer for the rest of us!

Ignoring the initial idea altogether, other people are convinced the baby will be named “Donda West” as a tribute to the rapper’s mother who died a decade ago. Others are pulling for “Wild West” just for kicks. While we’ll find out the real name of Kimye’s youngest child soon enough, there are plenty of theories to hold you over until then. Check out the best ones below:

I present my theory on the name of Baby West No. 3:

cc: @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/Bc1fynHzMW — Emily Campbell (@emi1ycaro1ine) January 17, 2018

Is Kim naming the baby Elle V West? Cause she just posted a Louis Vuitton pic on her page 😂👀 — DezKardashian (@QueenDezzzz) January 18, 2018

Kimye baby name prediction… Donda West 👶🏽 #LouisVuittonDon — gem (@GemCals) January 18, 2018

I thought Kim Kardashians baby name was Elle ever since her announcement of "SHE'S HERE". She translates to Elle in French. The Louis Vuitton instagram post just confirmed my theory. @KimKardashian #babyelle pic.twitter.com/XpZxWko8bS — leishaa♡ (@loveleishaa) January 18, 2018

If Kim Kardashian doesn’t name her baby Wild West what’s the point — caitlin ♥ (@dnajensoo) January 16, 2018

