Justin Bieber Bonds With His Mom On Vacay As Selena Continues To Feud With Hers

Justin Bieber’s mom gushed about him on social media as they bond in the Maldives. Maybe Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefey can take some pointers from them?

Selena Gomez‘s mom Mandy Teefey may not be a fan of Justin Bieber, 23, but his mom sure is! Pattie Mallette and her famous son are on vacation together in the Maldives, and she couldn’t help but gush about him on Instagram. TBH, who could blame her? She’s got a great kid!

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she captioned an adorable photo of the two of them hanging out on a boat in the Indian Ocean. “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?” Could this mom and son duo get any cuter? This post almost makes me wish my own mother knew how to work social media… almost. (Just kidding, love you mom!)

It’s refreshing to see Justin getting along with his parent since his on-again girlfriend Selena’s relationship with her own mother has been making headlines recently for more complicated reasons. From calling out her daughter’s problematic choice to work with Woody Allen to admitting that she’s unhappy about the Jelena reunion, Selena’s mom Mandy keeps adding more fuel to the rift that’s seemingly brewing between the pair. Families are complex, and Sel’s is no exception.

