‘HTGAWM’: Is [SPOILER] Actually Alive? — This One Scene Has Fans Freaking

Hold up, could [SPOILER] be alive? The final scene of the ‘HTGAWM’ winter premiere was straight up insane and fans are freaking over what *that* call really means.

Is Wes Gibbons still alive and kicking? That’s the question once again after the Jan. 18 episode of How To Get Away With Murder. At the end of the episode, Frank kills Dominick and finds something very interesting on the dead man’s phone. He plays Annalise a voicemail that could change everything. The voicemail on Dominick’s phone is from WES, but he uses his real name, Christoph. Wes says, “It’s Christoph. I’m in trouble. We all could be. Call me as soon as you get this.”

So why was Wes, who is the father of Laurel’s baby, calling the man who *eventually* killed him? Maybe Wes is dead, but Christoph is actually alive? Needless to say, this scene caused a fan frenzy on Twitter. Wes’s death back in season 3 was absolutely heartbreaking, so seeing him again definitely pulled at everyone’s heartstrings. Fans immediately took to Twitter to question Wes’s fate once again. Check out the tweets below!

So is Wes dead or nah? #HTGAWM — Nessi✌ (@MissDonny) January 19, 2018

WHAT IN THE FUCK I AM SO CONFUSED IS WES ALIVE OR NOT THESE MOTHERFUCKERS #HTGAWM — Krystal Me (@PraiseCheesus24) January 19, 2018

Hollup , hollup , holllluuppppp

IS WES STILL ALIVE???????#HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/7ls5EegrG2 — Minqueletta Moss (@Miny_K) January 19, 2018

If I find out Wes done pulled a Tupac… #HTGAWM — Papa D (@darius_esq) January 19, 2018

WAIT. IS WES ALIVE?! PLEASE DONT DO THIS SHONDA #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/IP90u4jOdv — Penny (@DragemT1814) January 19, 2018

However, don’t get your hopes all the way up just yet. HTGAWM showrunner Pete Nowalk told TVInsider that we will see more of Wes, but it may not be in the way you think. After all, we did see his body burned to a crisp. “I won’t tell you in what context,” he told the outlet. “Why Wes was killed is the main question of this season so we have to answer that. We will be talking about Wes and the characters will be talking about him, and we will see him again.” Talk about cryptic!

How To Get Away With Murder season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Wes is alive? Let us know your thoughts and theories below!