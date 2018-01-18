Turpin Parents Charged For Strangling & Sexually Abusing Kids: Made Them Look At Pies, While Starving

Sadistic California parents, David and Louise Turpin, face 94 years in jail each for imprisoning and chaining their children until a daughter, 17, escaped.

David and Louise Turpin, 47 and 49, not only allegedly chained their 13 children, ages 2-29, to beds and furniture after a previous escape attempt had failed, they also allegedly regularly strangled them, beat them and tied them up, according to the Riverside District Attorney Michael Hestrin who held a press conference on Jan. 18. On top of that, the cruel parents made them sleep all day and stay up all night, and David has also been accused of allegedly sexually abusing one of his daughters who was under the age of 14. The malnourished children were reportedly sometimes made to look at pies left right in their view on a counter while they were starving. Much of their alleged abuse was detailed in their journals, which they were allowed to keep and will likely be used as evidence. None of the children had ever seen a dentist, and it’s been four years since any have had a doctor’s visit. The extent of their alleged abuse was so “pervasive” that when they were rescued, they didn’t even know what a police officer or even medication were. In addition to being malnourished, several of the victims have become cognitively impaired as a result of their extreme abuse.

For two long years, the 17-year-old and the other children plotted their escape and while the sibling went through with it by escaping through a window and calling 911, another of the Turpins’ daughter who was supposed to accompany her changed her mind for fear of getting caught. We reported earlier how the children were only fed one meal a day and were only allowed to shower twice a year. As a result, one of the siblings, 29, was only 82 pounds at the time of her rescue.

The Turpin parents have since been charged with 38 offenses, including torture and a lewd act, and are both being held on $13 million bonds ($1 million for each of their allegedly abused children). If they’re found guilty, they could face a minimum of 94 years in prison each.

