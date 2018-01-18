She’s back! Original ‘Heathers’ star Shannen Doherty makes a surprise appearance in the wild new (and totally NSFW) trailer for the ‘Heathers’ reboot. Watch and be obsessed!

The Heathers TV show is going to be straight-up INSANE. The red-band trailer dropped on Jan. 18, and the show isn’t holding back. The series features a whole new cast taking on the key roles, but Shannen Doherty has decided to grace us with her presence. “Whatever you do, make sure it matters,” Shannen says in the trailer while holding a gun. The actress, who played Heather Duke in the original movie, will guest star in several episodes in the reboot’s first season.

This present day Veronica Sawyer is dealing with a new set of Heathers that are 1000% more savage than the OGs. Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) is the leader of the clique and rules Westerburg High with fear, savage quips, and an incredible fashion sense. Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) is Heather C’s #1 sidekick and can put you in your place quick than you can snap your fingers. Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is by far the nicest Heather of the group, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have claws. These three make The Plastics look tame.

Veronica meets the mysterious and very hot JD Dean (James Scully), and he brings her over to the dark side. Heather Duke calls him a “teenage Charles Manson,” and that seems pretty accurate after watching the trailer. He’s the one who proposes killing Heather. Spoiler alert: Heather Chandler dies. It ain’t pretty, either.

Selma Blair and Casey Wilson will also appear. The reboot is based on the iconic 1988 cult classic starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Heathers premieres March 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. From just the trailer alone, this show is going to be your next TV obsession.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Heathers? Let us know!