‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’: Incredible First Look At Mobile Game Is, In A Word, Magical

Have you been waiting for your Hogwarts letter for the last 20 years? You’re in luck — it’s finally arrived in the form of the first mobile game that allows you to become a witch or wizard like your favorite Harry Potter character! Check out your first look at ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ game!

Accio smartphone! When it was announced late last year that Harry Potter fans would get the chance to live out their Hogwarts dreams in the first ever mobile game, wizards and witches kind of, well, lost it! It’s a dream come true for any Potter fan to live our the fantasy of enrolling in the magical school, take classes with the infamous professors, and pal around with iconic characters from J.K. Rowling’s magical tale. Now, fans will finally have that chance as Jam City has officially announced the name and details of the exciting mobile game: ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’.

The mobile app will allow players to create a student avatar and actually attend Hogwarts school. The roleplaying game allows players learn magical skills while attending classes taught by Professor Snape, Professor McGongall, and even Professor Dumbledore. But it’s not just about attending classes and being sorted into a house (oh, did we mention you FINALLY get to be sorted by the Sorting Hat!); no, you avatar is a character in the wizarding world and as such, the more you play, the more your story in the magical world unfolds. “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a role playing experience about magic, friendship, and life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. “We can’t wait to give fans a first look at the game at A Celebration of Harry Potter, and this spring players will be able to explore Hogwarts fully in their journey toward becoming a witch or wizard.”

As for who you might meet along the way whilst roaming the halls of Hogwarts, the game takes place after Harry Potter’s birth, before he comes to Hogwarts himself. Your peers will include the likes of Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley, a timeframe in Rowling’s world fans know very little about. Your challenges and quests within the game allow you to go through YEARS at the school. You’ll get to choose your pet, build up magical skills, and basically build your own adventure as a witch or wizard. Amazing!

The release date is still TBD, but if you’re lucky enough to be in Orlando next week, stop by Universal Studios resort for the Celebration of Harry Potter event, as fans will get the chance to test out the game before anyone else!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to getting your hands on this game?