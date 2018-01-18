Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cuddle On Romantic Beach Vacation: Pics

Couple goals! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear to be having some romantic fun together, as they recently shared cute pics from a tropical destination. See, here!

We’re so jealous of Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47! They appear to be vacationing in a tropical destination, and we can’t get enough of the new pics Gwen’s been sharing. On Jan. 18, Gwen took to Instagram and posted a video of herself standing on a beach as waves crashed behind her. So magical! And then, the “Hollaback Girl” singer followed the video up with an adorable pic of her and Blake’s feet cuddled up together on lounge chairs. Clearly, they were enjoying the scenery as much as we were!

It’s not yet clear where Blake and Gwen may be, but Blake is performing at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert series, which takes place at the Riviera Maya in Mexico Jan. 17-20, so if we had to venture a guess, we’d say they’re in Mexico! Other stars performing during the concert series include Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Brett Young and more! So it’s possible that Blake and Gwen are also having fun with those country stars, but either way, we’re just happy to see them having some romantic time together. Especially as they seem to be alone — without her kids.

Kids are great, but adults need their alone time as well. Blake and Gwen actually spent some quality time with her kids recently, when he taught them how to drive in a field full of mud. So now it’s time for Blake and Gwen to sit back, relax, and fall in love all over again. See their pics from Mexico in our gallery above!

I don't even care what type of shoes Blake has on..he has Gwen Stefani's beautiful feet all over him…😩..I'm just going to be singing to myself over here in a corner 🎶" ..And jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy

Get the best in me"..🎶😥 pic.twitter.com/VJc2jtj2oD — 💋SlickRik💋 (@RikkiHernandez5) January 18, 2018

