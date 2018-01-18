Despite being in the midst of a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna took the time to congratulate the reality star on the birth of her baby. Watch here.

The drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, as well as his family members, is at an all-time high…but that didn’t stop her from wishing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West well after the birth of their baby. Paparazzi caught Chyna in L.A. on Jan. 16 and asked how she felt about the exciting baby news, to which she responded, “It’s always a blessing. They deserve blessings.” She didn’t go any further than that, and when the reporter brought up that her daughter, Dream Kardashian, will now have a new baby cousin, Blac just laughed and continued on her way. WATCH THE VIDEO OF BLAC COMMENTING ON THE BABY NEWS HERE.

Blac is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with Kim, Rob and Kris Jenner, as she claims the famous family sabotaged her reality show, Rob & Chyna. The show was discontinued by E! after one season when Rob and Chyna split, and Blac is convinced that the Kardashians orchestrated the entire cancellation. However, the Kardashians filed a countersuit, claiming that the real reason the show was cancelled is because Blac filed for a restraining order against Rob after alleging domestic violence against him. So, in the Kardashian’s suit, they explained that it would simply be impossible to film Rob & Chyna when the show’s two stars weren’t even allowed to have any interaction. Rob has denied the domestic violence allegations.

Chyna made many other shocking claims against the Kardashians, including that they defamed her in the press by spreading lies about her and used their “wealth and power” to take her down. The Kardashians have asked for Chyna’s lawsuit to be thrown out by the judge.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Blac’s cordial reaction to Kim and Kanye’s baby?