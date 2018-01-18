‘Beyond’ Season 2: Burkely Duffield Teases Holden’s New Threats, ‘Rivalry’ With Luke & More

The ‘Beyond’ season 2 premiere left us all with so many questions! Burkely Duffield breaks down the premiere and what’s ahead EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com!

There’s so much to explore after watching the Beyond season 2 premiere. There’s a mysterious new guy in the mix named Edgar Abbott. Who is this guy? Does he know Holden? Plus, who is “they?” Who is coming for Holden? You see, the questions keep piling up.

Burkely Duffield talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what’s coming up in the rest of season 2. From the Realm’s revenge to problems with Willa, Holden is not going to catch a break this season. Charlie is also still around, but she hasn’t made her way back into Holden’s life quite yet. HollywoodLife.com asked Burkely all your burning season 2 questions. Check out our Q&A below!

Okay, so who is Edgar Abbott and what’s he all about?

Burkely Duffield: Edgar Abbott is one of our new season 2 characters. As you see in the first literal scenes of the season, there’s this horrendous tornado and you see this boy and seemingly his father is taken away. It’s very similar to Holden’s circumstances. Something very tremendously horrible happens and then this light shines. You know that Edgar and Holden have these very similar circumstances happen to them. Does that mean Edgar is on Holden’s side? Does that mean he’s another antagonist? We’re not sure quite yet, but we do know if he’s anything like Holden, and he has these abilities that he’s seeing that he’s starting to possess, he could definitely be a threat to Holden, his family, and his friends.

At the end of the premiere, Edgar says, “They’re coming.” What can you tease about these possible new threats?

Burkely Duffield: What I can say so far is that last year you saw Holden seek out the Realm, and he blew up the bridge and he sort of changed what the Realm had to offer there. The Realm definitely did not forget what Holden did, so this year you see some of the scary features of the Realm start to bleed into our real world. When Edgar says, “They’re coming,” that’s perhaps something evil that the Realm has started to bleed into the world that Holden calls home.

Holden learned new sides to Willa in the season 2 premiere. As they learn more about each other, could that ultimately pose some problems for them?

Burkely Duffield: I think Willa has grown up being a very secretive person because she’s grown up in this alternative Realm and with this eccentric grandfather who knows so much. I think she’s used to keeping the curtains a little bit closed when it comes to indulging who she is to anyone, let alone even Holden. I think that avenue of trust is getting stretched a little bit in Willa not knowing how to confide in someone, and Holden not really knowing how confide in anyone either. He’s definitely never experienced what a real relationship is and how to be honest with someone. As he sees there with Willa sort of becoming someone else so easily to him and her showing up on a whim, it definitely would put a strain on that relationship. My advice, being Burkely to them, would be to talk more and have an open line of communication. We’ll see what those characters come up with.

Holden is still very much struggling in adapting to every day life. Will we continue to see sort of his every day struggles?

Burkely Duffield: Yes, definitely. That’s sort of Holden’s goal that he set up when he first woke up, and finally having put some of the consequences of season one behind him, it’s exactly what he’s trying to do. He’s started this job with his dad, so he’s got responsibilities now. He’s trying to build a real relationship with a girl, which creates all sorts of happiness and also problems for him. You will definitely see him struggle in these real-world scenarios. Even though he’s not having to deal with the life and death situation of his abilities all the time, real life isn’t that easy either. You’re going to see him fall on his face and struggle to try and figure out what it really does mean to be a 25-year-old guy living his life.

Charlie returns in the premiere! Can you tease anything about how Charlie will come back into Holden’s life?

Burkely Duffield: As you see picking up, Charlie is off on another sort of adventure, for lack of a better word, where she’s just living a different life, whereas Holden is trying to pick up back in Fort Reed. They definitely will meet back up, and I can only assume it’s going to be in an abrupt way like it was last season. Whether or not Holden will be prepared for her return because he doesn’t quite know how he feels about her or where he is going to be in his relationship with Willa at that point. I can tease it might throw a little bit of a bump into his path that he is sort of laying out for himself at this point.

What can we expect from Luke and Holden going forward? How much will Luke be involved in the challenges Holden will be facing?

Burkely Duffield: As you see very early on, the boys start butting heads as to how Holden should be living his life. Luke sees these abilities as something to be proud of, that this is an opportunity to be special, someone people can look up to. Yet Holden sees these abilities as a burden, and something he wants to keep secret. You see, of course, the loving brother relationship like last year, but you see a new dimension or part to this relationship. They’re butting heads a lot more, disagreeing a lot more, and it’s really fun for me and Jon to play this very intense at times brotherly rivalry.

