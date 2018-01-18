‘Beyond’ Cast Teases ‘Dangerous’ Season 2 & Holden’s ‘Tangled’ Love Triangle

‘Beyond’ is back! Ahead of the season 2 premiere, HollywoodLife.com caught up with the cast to talk EXCLUSIVELY about the episodes ahead. Brace yourselves, danger is coming.

Holden thinks he’s left the Realm behind for good, but he couldn’t be more wrong. Beyond returns for season two Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. You’re not just going to be getting one hour of Beyond, you’re going to get TWO! HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Burkely Duffield, Eden Brolin, and Dilan Gwyn at New York Comic Con about what we can expect in season 2. “He sort of rediscovers what it means to be alive, and he’s also discovering what this new dynamic in his life with the Realm and Willa, and this entire new circumstance he finds himself in,” Burkely says about Holden. “Season two, you see him pursue more of what he wanted, which is sort of… he thinks the Realm is over and done with, that’s a past chapter of his life, and he’s trying to move forward. He’s got a new job with his dad, he’s working on his relationship with Willa, and he sort of wants to move forward in what it means to be a young man. But you see very quickly, it starts to unravel as the Realm starts to push back into his life and he’s forced to deal with these very dangerous circumstances.”

The Realm is not going to go away quietly. Burkely continues, “The dangers of season 2 are sort of embodied in what the Realm’s revenge on Holden is… This entire dimension is almost angered by his presence, and now he’s sort of broken something in there, so you will this very strong, dangerous force.” But it’s not going to be all danger. There will be romance! Pick your ships now, fans! Do you ship Charlie and Holden or Willa and Holden?

Burkely teases that “this season will definitely dive into the depth of those relationships and how they will get tangled up with each other.” Eden adds that Charlie and Willa “both care really deeply for him and can kind of help the audience create different opinions, even though I don’t think Charlie and Willa are all that different. Even though they’re sort of creating this fork in the world with Holden, as far as what his life could be: she [Willa] sort of being the past and Charlie being this sort of new idea of what he could be and what he can do with his abilities.”

