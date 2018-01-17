Tyler Hilinski: 5 Things To Know About Washington State QB, 21, Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

The college football community is mourning the loss of Washington State quarterback, Tyler Hilinski, after his tragic death on Jan. 16. Here’s everything to know about him.

1. Tyler Hilinski was found dead on Jan. 16. A Washington State University football quarterback, Tyler Hilinski, was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 16. He was just 21 years old. Police confirmed that the rising athlete had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was found with a gun and suicide note left next to him. Tyler didn’t show up to practice on Jan. 16, which is when officials went to his apartment to perform a welfare check. The 21-year-old was mourned by his football coach, athletic director and teammates after the tragedy.

2. What to know about his football career. Tyler attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, then transferred to Upland High School in Upland, California. He enrolled in Washington State University in Jan. 2015, and was named the football team’s backup quarterback in 2016. He was finishing up his redshirt sophomore season at the time of his death. Tyler played in eight games during his sophomore year and got the chance to start as quarterback in Washington State’s bowl game against Michigan State, the 2017 Holiday Bowl, on Dec. 28. Unfortunately, the team lost 42-17.

3. He was from a family of athletes. Tyler’s older brother, Kelly, was a quarterback at Notre Dame High School, then went on to play at Columbia University, Riverside City College and Weber State University. His younger brother, Ryan, also plays QB, and had accepted a football scholarship from Washington State before Tyler’s death.

4. Tyler had a promising future. It was expected that Tyler would take over as starting quarterback for Washington State in 2018.

5. His family was not expecting his tragic death. Ryan Hilinski released a statement after his brother’s passing, in which he admitted that the Hilinski family was “in complete shock and disarray” over Tyler’s death. “Tyler was the kid that put a smile on everybody’s face when they were down, especially his family,” Ryan said. “We will mourn the loss of Tyler for some time but celebrate the way he lived his life every day.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Tyler’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.