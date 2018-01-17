Jessica Falkholt: 5 Things To Know About Australian Actress, 29, Who Tragically Died In Car Crash

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has tragically died weeks after a devastating car crash. She was just 29 years old. Here are 5 key things to know about Jessica.

1. Jessica Falkholt died weeks after a horrific car crash. Jessica passed away on Jan. 17 at St. George Hospital in Sydney, according to PEOPLE. She had been in a coma ever since the accident, which happened on Dec. 26. Jessica was reportedly taken off life support on Jan. 10 and remained in critical condition for almost a week before she died, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. She was 29.

2. The crash also claimed the lives of her father, mother, and sister. Jessica’s parents, Lars, 69, and Vivian, 61, died at the scene of the tragic car crash. Her sister, Annabelle, 21, died in the hospital three days later, according to News.Com.Au. The oncoming driver, Craig Anthony Whitall, 51, also died. Jessica was taken off life support the day of her family’s funeral.

3. She starred in a popular Australia soap opera. Jessica was best known for playing Hope Morrison on the show Home and Away. She appeared in 16 episodes. Home and Away has been the starting point for many great actors, including Chris Hemsworth, Isla Fisher, and Heath Ledger.

4. She had recently completed a new movie. The Australian film, Harmony, is set to be released this year.

5. A casting director penned a sweet tribute as Jessica fought for her life. Jessica had auditioned for the casting director just weeks before she died. “So hard to concentrate today, this screenshot is from just eight weeks ago, where I had the pleasure of another audition with the gorgeous Jessica Falkholt,” David Newman wrote on his Facebook page. “So smart, talented, dedicated, passionate, intense (in all the right ways), inquisitive, questioning, hard on herself – she always thought she could do it better.”

