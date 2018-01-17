Jacob Sartorius: 5 Things To Know About Millie Bobby Brown’s Rumored BF

Millie Bobby Brown’s reported new guy is a total catch! Learn more about Jacob Sartorius, the cute singer who may have stolen the ‘Stranger Things’ star’s heart!

1. He’s a rising music star: Jacob Sartorius, 15, is on the rise! The singer released his first single “Sweatshirt” in 2016, and it’s only been success from there. The song, and its music video, are so darn cute. It made it to the Billboard Hot 100 (no. 90) and the Canadian Hot 100 (no. 81). After his first performance, during the Magcon tour, Business Insider called him “the next Justin Bieber.” Not too bad for someone who just literally burst onto the scene!

Jacob’s since released a few more (awesome) singles: “Hit or Miss”, “Chapstick”, “Cozy”, and “All My Friends”. He’s toured several times, as well. He hit the road in 2016 for the All My Friends tour, and then headed out on the international The Last Text world tour. The Last Text is the name of this debut EP. He’s currently on tour and just released another EP called Left Me Hangin’.

2. He started out as a social media star: if Jacob looks familiar, you’ve probably hung out on Vine and Musica.ly a lot! Jacob initially rose to fame after posting an anti-bullying Vine when he was just 11 years old. It instantly went viral. After fame on Vine, he joined Musical.ly, where he instantly became popular. He had over 14 million followers for his lip-synching videos!

3. He joined social media platforms to escape bullying: Jacob has stated that he expressed himself on Vine and Musical.ly to escape cruel bullies at school. “Before Musical.ly, I wasn’t the most outgoing. The app helped me goof off. It’s like no one is watching besides the camera,” he said in a 2014 interview.

4. He’s reportedly dating Millie Bobby Brown: Jacob and Millie? “Stranger Things” have certainly happened (I’m so sorry). Fans are convinced that Jacob and Millie are dating after they discovered them flirting on social media. There are just SO many cute tweets and comments between them! Millie posted an adorable photo of herself on Instagram cuddling with a teddy bear, and Jacob got it for her! Get this: he went with her family on vacation to Disney World, too! We’re shipping them hard.

5. He told him he’s grateful for his friends and family: HollywoodLife.com caught up with Jacob at the HALO Awards, and he told us EXCLUSIVELY what he was thankful for in 2017. “I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve gained this year, and all my friends and family because they stayed very close to me and supported me through it all,” he told us. And if he could change the world? There are three simple things he would do: “help out within my community, help out with friends and family, and spread a positive message through social media.”

