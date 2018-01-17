‘American Crime Story’: What Happened To Andrew Cunanan After He Killed Gianni Versace?

‘American Crime Story’ season 2 starts with Andrew Cunanan brutally murdering Gianni Versace. But what happened next? Here’s everything you need to know.

Andrew Cunanan killed fashion designer Gianni Versace on July 15, 1997. Andrew walked right up to Gianni and shot him twice in the head at point-blank range on the steps of the designer’s extravagant Miami mansion. Andrew started walking down the block. Lazaro Quintana, who had come over to play tennis with Gianni’s boyfriend, Antonio D’Amico, went after Andrew. Once Andrew realized he was being chased, he pointed his gun at Lazaro. Andrew was able to evade police the day of Versace’s murder, even though police were nearby responding to another call.

A manhunt ensued to find Andrew, who had killed four other men before murdering Versace. He managed to stay hidden for 8 days. On July 23, Fernando Carreira went to check on the houseboat he was the caretaker for and realized something was off. Fernando’s son called the police, who immediately responded. After a 4-hour siege, police finally went inside the houseboat. They found a body on the second floor “with a gunshot to his head and a handgun in his hand,” the police report said, according to Maureen Orth’s book Vulgar Favors.

Sergeant George Navarro and detective Keith Evans identified the body in the houseboat as Andrew. Andrew had committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth with Jeff Trail’s gun. Jeff was Andrew’s former friend first victim. That same gun was used to kill three of his other victims: David Madson, William Reese, and Gianni.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, based on Maureen’s investigation of the shocking murders, premieres Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The series stars Edgar Ramirez, 40, as Gianni Versace, Darren Criss, 30, as Andrew Cunanan, Penelope Cruz, 43, as Donatella Versace, Ricky Martin, 46, as Antonio D’Amico.

