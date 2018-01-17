Wendy Williams Slams Toni Braxton After ‘Trap’ Song Leaks: ‘You’re Too Old & Try Too Hard’

Wendy Williams spared no one during her Jan. 17 show! After Toni Braxton’s new song leaked, Wendy got a listen and slammed her, saying she’s too old to be doing ‘trap’ music!

Age is just a number to most, but apparently not to Wendy Williams! During her “Hot Topics” segment on January 17, the talk show host revealed that she listened to Toni Braxton‘s new song with Birdman, 48 — which apparently leaked before its intended release — titled, “Heart Away”. And, its not the song Wendy disliked, it’s the fact that she thinks Toni shouldn’t be putting out “trap music” at age 50. “Toni Braxton is allegedly trying to be a trap queen,” Wendy said. “Toni is 50 and I think that trap music is not supposed to be her thing… People are saying Toni is too legendary and grown to do this form of music. At 50, wow Toni, what is happening? When you get too old and you try too hard, oops.” Wendy said, to which the audience roared. She then attempted to dial back saying, “50 is not old, but you know what I’m saying.” But, what are you saying, Wendy? Click here to see photos of Toni Braxton.

The talk show host, eventually went on to slam Toni’s alleged romance with rapper, Birdman. She admitted she didn’t think Toni should be with him, explaining that the singer should be with a more sophisticated man. “If you like a guy with a dangerous swagger… If you like that, that’s supposed to be a quickie and get out,” Wendy said, before giving the singer relationship advice. “Toni, at this point in your life, you’re supposed to be with Mr. hedge fund… anything but someone in the music business, with tattoos from head to toe, and someone who’s trying to compete with the thots on the internet.”

Toni and Birdman fueled romance rumors on January 16 with their new collaboration — a remix of Derez Deshon’s “Hardaway” — which hints at a relationship. Toni sings, “He took my heart away / Bad man with good manner / Played me like I was a habit / Middle finger, he could have it / I used to dream of livin’ lavish / Now a girl’s a livin’ legend.” She goes on to sing about being “in L.A. with Stunna”.

Some of Birdman’s verse contains the lyrics, “Overseas and we high, steering wheel on the right side / Good girl with a bad guy, I took her heart, I won’t lie.”

Toni and Birdman have been fighting off romance rumors for years now, having recently denied reports in October, which claimed they were married. The two previously collaborated on the tracks, “Baby You Can Do It” and “Give It Back”.

