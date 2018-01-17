Tyga Convinced Kylie Jenner’s Baby Still Could Be His: Will He Demand Paternity Test

Tyga is still thinking that Kylie Jenner’s unborn baby could be his instead of Travis Scott’s. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if he’s going to demand a paternity test.

Do we need to take Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy to the Maury Povich Show? Her ex Tyga, 28, still believes that he could be the daddy of her unborn baby instead of the reality star’s boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. They had just broken up for good last spring when she immediately started dating Travis and became pregnant right away. “Tyga has maintained his connection to Kylie as she approaches the final days of her pregnancy. In his mind, Tyga feels that there is still a fair possibility that the baby could even be his. While Kylie has assured him that is not the case, Tyga has made it clear to her that he’s not above demanding a paternity test, especially if the baby looks at all like him, once the baby arrives,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tyga has serious concerns about the timing of his last intimate encounter with Kylie and he can’t wait to see what this baby looks like. Tyga has a hard time accepting there’s not a chance he could be the baby daddy. Tyga still tells Kylie all the time that while they may be apart, she will always be in his heart and if this baby turns out to be his, he won’t hesitate to propose to her,” our insider adds.

Kylie and Tyga were together for nearly three years and in all that time she never ended up with a baby. They split in March of 2017 and she started dating Travis one month later. By most news accounts, she became pregnant just a month or two into their nascent relationship, which seems odd because she went all those years with Tyga managing to successfully avoid getting knocked up. Yet BAM, just a few months into dating Travis she’s with child. It’s got to be killing Tyga that they were so in love for years, yet the very next guy she dated she’s already having a baby with.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance that Tyga is really the father of Kylie’s unborn baby?