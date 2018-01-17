Tyga Convinced Kylie Jenner’s Baby Still Could Be His: Will He Demand Paternity Test
Tyga is still thinking that Kylie Jenner’s unborn baby could be his instead of Travis Scott’s. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if he’s going to demand a paternity test.
Do we need to take Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy to the Maury Povich Show? Her ex Tyga, 28, still believes that he could be the daddy of her unborn baby instead of the reality star’s boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. They had just broken up for good last spring when she immediately started dating Travis and became pregnant right away. “Tyga has maintained his connection to Kylie as she approaches the final days of her pregnancy. In his mind, Tyga feels that there is still a fair possibility that the baby could even be his. While Kylie has assured him that is not the case, Tyga has made it clear to her that he’s not above demanding a paternity test, especially if the baby looks at all like him, once the baby arrives,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
