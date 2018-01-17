‘This Is Us’: Isabel Marcus Teases ‘Intense’ Impact Of Jack’s Death Reveal & More Allison Ahead

Need to know more about Randall girlfriend, Allison? ‘This Is Us’ star Isabel Marcus talked EXCLUSIVELY about Jack’s death, as well as Allison and Randall’s relationship!

Ever since the This Is Us season 2 premiere, everyone’s been wondering about Randall’s mystery girl. She’s the one sitting and comforting Randall after Jack’s tragic death. The Jan. 16 episode finally revealed her name, Allison. In the episode, Randall works up the courage to ask her out in the cutest and most Randall way. He makes his own magic 8-ball!

HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to the actress behind Allison, Isabel Marcus. Isabel teases a little more about her character, adding that she’s “an overthinker” but “adventurous.” She also talks about Jack’s death and how fans will get to see the “before and after” in one episode. She knows how Jack dies, but she’s not giving away ANYTHING! Check out our Q&A below!

What’s it been like being a part of this show that everyone is obsessed with?

Isabel Marcus: It’s been incredible. It’s felt so good when I’ve had my dad or mom post on Facebook that this is happening and to have people say, “I love that show!” It feels incredible to be in a piece of art that people recognize and know and love and to be working with people who are so good at what they do. The cast and crew of this show are all just excellent artists.

In the coming weeks are we going to learn more about Allison?

Isabel Marcus: When my first episode came out, after that Dan Fogelman and the writers all said there were three clues at the very end: Kevin’s cast, Kate’s dog, and Randall’s girlfriend. There are even less clues about how Jack died than there are clues that we’re getting closer to that time in the Pearsons’ lives. What’s really coming up is this important period of the Pearsons’ lives, and Allison gets to be a part of that and take care of her boyfriend at that time. Right now, what I’ve shot so far is really just about how she plays into that pivotal moment in their lives. I’m hoping that she and Randall also get time to sort of build their relationship as well.

Why do you think Allison is a good match for someone like young Randall?

Isabel Marcus: As you saw in episode 12, the magic 8-ball says, “Don’t overthink this, Allison.” She’s a bit of an overthinker, but she’s also adventurous. Once she has a plan, she can go for it and jump into the adventure. I think that’s what’s appealing to Randall, because he is such an overthinker, but it gets in his way. I think for her, she’s cautious, but once there’s a plan in motion she can commit to it fully. So for him, that’s adventurous. I think she’s nurturing in a lot of the same ways as Rebecca. I think that’s appealing as well because he’s so close to his mom.

Do you know how Jack dies?

Isabel Marcus: I do.

What’s it been like trying to keep this secret from pretty much the whole world?

Isabel Marcus: It’s so hard! I’ve been really thankful that my family has been super respectful about spoilers. They don’t try to ask for too much. My dad is vehemently against spoilers. I want to talk about it!

We haven’t seen Allison in the present, do you have any hopes about how she turns out?

Isabel Marcus: I would love for her to be in the present. In my fantasy world, I don’t think she would play any sort of role in dividing Beth and Randall. That’s a sacred relationship. I think she one of the stories that should be told is how past loves can become strong friendships. I’m hoping that she is an important and beautiful force in Randall’s life, rather than a catalyst of division.

Your first scene was right after Jack’s death? Is that scene going to continue? What can you tease about this big reveal?

Isabel Marcus: We’re going to see the aftermath. At this point, we don’t where Kevin is, and he doesn’t know what’s happened. We’re going to get to see how he handles that, and we’re going to get to see the buildup of that scene as well. In the episode, the episode everyone’s been waiting for, we get to see before and after. I think that’s really important, to get the full picture in that one hour. It’s intense. At one point, I was out of the scene and watching these actors, and I had to leave the room so that when I cried they wouldn’t pick up my crying sound on the boom. It’s so intense. It’s beautiful work.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

