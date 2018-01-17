‘The X-Files’ Recap: Finally, Some Mulder & Scully PDA To Make Things Interesting

‘The X-Files’ gives us possibly the most outrageous and disgusting episodes of its 20-year run: one that implies Mulder and Scully have sex and DOESN’T show it. Read our recap to find out more.

This week’s episode of The X-Files takes a break from Mulder and Scully’s personal drama and The Cigarette Smoking Man’s world domination plans to get back to their bread and butter: solving small town paranormal crimes. This time, they’re investigating a sort of mass hysteria in Virginia. Dozens of people report seeing their dopplegangers, then wind up dead. Except one man.

A punk dude named Arkie sees his double at a house show and attempts to escape him by hurtling down a backroad highway drunk as a skunk. Though his “twin” grabs the wheel and launches him through the windshield when the car crashes into a tree, he survives. Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) find him in prison, where he’s sticking to his unusual story. Like clockwork, Mulder believes him and Scully’s skeptical. I get that this is their whole schtick, but after 20 years and countless alien abductions, you’d think she’d be more openminded, right?

Anyway, the daring duo visit a psychiatric facility to get a better grasp on this whole phenomenon. They wind up meeting “Little Judy,” a woman with severe schizophrenia and split personalities. She also has hundreds of games of hangman lining her walls. She says she plays with her brother telepathically (more on that later). One of the hangman games says “Arkie.” Guess who winds up dead in his jail cell from hanging later that night?

Can we take a second to appreciate the actress who plays Judy is the same woman who played Mrs. Peacock in the most grotesque infamous X-Files episode ever, “Home”? This woman can act. As it turns out, Judy is playing hangman telepathically with her brother, a weaselly weird little dude who doesn’t like Mulder. And Judy’s other personality hates Scully. She threatens her, too, playing up her insecurities about aging.

Scully doesn’t need to worry about that, though, because Mulder’s still totally horny 4 her. She’s scared about getting cursed by Judy, and asks for Mulder to hold her while she sleeps. You know, just spooning like two casual, normal friends. Nothing to see here. I’d like if I wasn’t screaming “have sex” at the TV. Come on, Chris Carter; we’ve been waiting to see it happen for 20 years (and don’t act like you haven’t, either). Too bad their totally platonic bliss is interrupted by the fact that they BOTH have doppelgängers.

We’re treated to a scene in which Mulder fights himself, which is great since the stunt double clearly doesn’t look that much like him. Same goes for Scully. But that’s neither here nor there. It all finally comes to an end when Judy kills off herself and her brother by cheating at hangman. Done! But ugh…in the very last two minutes of the show, everything happens. Back at the motel, Mulder tells Scully that he’s taking a nap, but he’ll be in his room if he needs her. “I don’t think I will,” she tells him. She looks back at the door when he closes it, and says, “But that might change.” Cue Scully walking to the door and Mulder already being on the other side of it waiting for her. Then, the credits roll. What an unspeakably rude thing for this show to do!

The X-Files airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8:00pm.

