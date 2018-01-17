T.I. & Tiny Are Going Strong: They Bond While Reading To 1-Year-Old Daughter

Too cute! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris shared an adorable post of her spending time with T.I. and their 1-year-old daughter Heiress! See their sweet bonding moment!

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have the cutest family! The couple proved their relationship is going strong when the Xscape singer posted a series of videos of T.I. reading a Dr. Seuss book to their 1-year-old daughter Heiress. In the sweet clip, the couple and their kid sit together on a bed, as the “Whatever You Like” singer points out different words to the toddler, asking her if she can say them. Our hearts have officially melted! Check out a photo from the Instagram story posts below!

The family bonding moment comes on the heels of T.I. being put on blast for allegedly going behind the “Who Can I Run To” singer’s back to cancel an interview. A Hollywood Unlocked reporter claimed on Jan. 11 that they were all prepared to speak with Xscape when T.I. apparently got involved and made sure the interview didn’t happen. “The reason I was given was that T.I. did not want Tiny or her group to do the interview because of our affiliation with Floyd Mayweather,” the reporter said. He added that he thought it was weird considering Floyd told him that he and T.I. recently made peace.

Even though T.I. might be on good terms with the boxer now, he also could still be a bit jealous of the brief fling Floyd had with Tiny in 2017 when she and T.I. were separated. But, as we’ve previously reported, it seems the rapper’s envy actually makes his relationship with his wife even hotter! “The funny thing is his jealousy is actually kind of good for their sex life because Tiny gets turned on when he gets territorial over her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It makes her feel very wanted.” Based on their recent bonding moment, it certainly looks like everything is all good between T.I. and Tiny!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of T.I. and Tiny’s adorable family bonding moment?