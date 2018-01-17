Skittles Made A Commercial For Super Bowl 52 But They’re Only Showing It To One Person

Expecting to taste the rainbow during the big game? Too bad. Skittles said they’re showing their new Super Bowl ad to just one person this year and it’s probably not you.

As if Skittles couldn’t get any weirder. First off, the candy brand enlists creative shop DDB to make a commercial to air during Super Bowl 52. Then, they decide not to run it during the game on Feb. 4. After that, they produce a news spot announcing they will show it only to “a teenager from Canoga Park” named Marcos Menendez. Things get meta in the announcement when a Skittles-loving fan, hearing the news, wonders out loud why Skittles would make an ad to only show it to one person. “Because sometimes what you cannot see is more interesting than what you can see,” the news anchor says.

Well, Skittles will find out for itself if that is indeed the case. Instead of running the ad during the game, they’ll broadcast Marcos watching the ad – and his reaction – via a live stream on Skittles’ Facebook page, according to Ad Week. “This year, Skittles is making the most exclusive Super Bowl ad ever,” said Matt Montei, the vice-president of fruit confections at Mars, Skittles’ parent company. “We’re making an ad but we’re showing it only one single person. … It’s on par with everything we’ve done in the Super Bowl over the last three years. It’s just that we’re only showing it to Marcos this year.”

“For everyone else, though, what’s important to know, and what you’ll soon learn in a week or so, is that we’ll announce the celebrity [in the ad],” Matt added. Wait, so there’s going to be a celeb in this Skittles commercial that no one will see? “We’ll also have content in the form of four different teasers for everyone to view and speculate what that final ad might be, even though they themselves will not be able to view the final ad.” Oh, okay. As for any chances that this ad will show up online after the Super Bowl, don’t bet on it.

“At this point we absolutely have no plans to show this ad beyond [to] Marcos during the Super Bowl,” Matt said. “Every other advertiser is going out there and showing their ad to 100 million people. We want to be the one brand who has the most exclusive ad in Super Bowl history. That’s the focus of the campaign. That’s why there’s a lot of content beyond just the ad itself which is meant to start a dialogue, to speculate and to be highly entertaining.” Will this stunt pay off or will fans say “oh, no” to this weaponized FOMO?

What do you think about Skittles showing their ad to just one person, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it’s silly or brilliant?