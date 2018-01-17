Selena Gomez Reportedly Fears Justin Bieber’s Still Flirty Texting Kourtney Kardashian

Selena Gomez is reportedly worried Justin Bieber is still texting his rumored ex-hookup, Kourtney Kardashian! A new report claims she’s been displaying ‘bizarre behavior.’

Trouble in paradise? — Selena Gomez, 25, is reportedly on edge with fear that Justin Bieber, 23, has connected with his rumored ex-hookup, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Selena’s “bizarre behavior” began when both Justin and Kourtney were in Park City, Utah [separately] in January, according to In Touch magazine. That’s when Justin and Kourtney reportedly began texting when they both arrived in Utah, which allegedly set Sel off.

“When Selena and Justin got back together, she made him delete many girls from his phone contacts, and the first name she wanted removed was Kourtney’s,” a source told the mag. The insider went on to claim that Kourtney never deleted Justin’s number and that she began talking to him while in Utah. After allegedly seeing photos of Justin and Kourtney [separately] in the same town, Selena wished she took things a step further by requesting that Justin block Kourtney’s number, the source added. The mag also alleged that Sel’s family is worried about her mental state, because she’s been “acting erratically” ever since rekindling her romance with Justin.

Justin and Kourtney were reported to be hooking up in 2015, with their alleged relations lingering into the next year. However, their reported relationship was never confirmed, despite them spending time together at church services and other outings. Kourtney is now dating model and former boxer, Younes Bendjima, 24.

While Jelena fans may be devastated about this shocking report, there’s one person who may be overjoyed — Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey. It’s been reported that Selena is feuding with her family, especially with her mother, as her loved ones are said to be unhappy that she’s back with Justin. After weeks of feuding speculation, Teefey spoke out. “Every mother and daughter has disagreements,” Teefey told Gossip Cop January 13, referencing the 2009 tumultuous decision she husband Brian Teefey made to cut ties with Sel as her management. “We never expected to manage her her whole life,” she said, adding, “We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.” Teefey went on to address Selena’s rekindled relationship with Justin, stating that she’s “not happy” they are seeing one another. She also revealed that she hasn’t spoken with Justin in “years.”

Justin and Selena decided to give love another try back in October 2017, amidst her split with The Weeknd, 27.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jelena are having trouble?