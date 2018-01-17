Selena Gomez Reportedly Made Huge Donation To Time’s Up Despite Her Silence About Woody Allen

Selena Gomez’s Time’s Up donation ‘exceeded her salary’ from her Woody Allen film. But, she’s still taking heat for staying silent about claims he molested his daughter.

Selena Gomez, 25, has come under fire for not speaking out against Woody Allen, 82, after the molestation allegations made by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, 32, in 1992 resurfaced. Gomez, who publicly supported Time’s Up on her Instagram on Jan. 1, actually made a massive donation to the cause anonymously, according to a new report from Entertainment Tonight. Her reported donation “far exceeded her salary for the film,” a source close to Gomez said. Gomez stars in Allen’s recent film, A Rainy Day in New York, whose cast already donated their salaries from the film to Time’s Up; A fund that will support men and women who’ve experienced sexual assault or harassment in the workplace. The 1992 molestation allegations made by Allen’s daughter Farrow have reemerged throughout the years, and have recently come to light in wake of the sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.

Gomez’s A Rainy Day In New York co-star, Rebecca Hall, voiced her regret over working with Allen in an emotional Instagram post. Hall also announced that she donated her salary from A Rainy Day in New York and Vicky Cristina Barcelona to Time’s Up. Shortly after Timothee Chalamet, did the same, also pledging a portion of the money to RAINN [Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network], and The LGBT Center in New York. Greta Gerwig, who worked with Allen in 2012, also revealed her regret over working with Allen.

This report came just one day after Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, who she’s been reportedly feuding with, revealed that she advised Gomez not to work with Allen. “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to,” Teefey replied to an Instagram user who asked her to make Gomez write an apology for participating in Allen’s film. “I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

The molestation claims made against Allen by his daughter have been going on for years. Allen has vehemently denied sexually assaulting Farrow, having been investigated thoroughly and never charged. Then, in 2014, Allen said he was making his final statement on the matter. “Of course, I did not molest Dylan,” he said at the time. However, in the midst countless sexual assault allegations made about men in Hollywood, Farrow brought her story to light once again, publishing an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, where she called out actors and actresses, including Blake Lively, 29, and Cate Blanchett, 48, for working with her father.

After the piece was published, Allen’s rep released the following statement: “Dylan Farrow’s allegations against Woody Allen, which she first made 25 years ago, have been thoroughly examined by law enforcement officials and child welfare investigators. The investigators concluded unambiguously that Dylan Farrow was not sexually abused. No charges were ever filed, and the reason is simple: because Woody Allen is innocent.”

