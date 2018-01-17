Scott Disick: Why His Kids With Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Can’t Stand Sofia Richie

Everything’s peachy in Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship — but Sofia and the Disick kids? Not so much, according to a new report! What’s wrong?

Sofia Richie has her work cut out for her. Dating boyfriend Scott Disick, 34, is a package deal. He has three kiddos, and they still apparently haven’t warmed up to her, according to a source who spoke to OK! Magazine. Oh no! It’s a lot to deal with, especially since she’s 19 years old. And it’s reportedly showing when it comes to her visits with them.

“Sofia gets nervous around [Scott’s kids], so one minute she’s trying too hard and the next she’s ignoring them,” the source told OK!. “Mason in particular doesn’t like her. It’s becoming a nightmare for Scott, so he usually leaves Sofia behind now [when he sees the kids]. He’s begged Kourtney to speak to the kids to try and fix the situation but she secretly loves that this is blowing up in his face.”

Yeah, that’s stressful. Eight-year-old Mason, Scott and Kourtney’s oldest kid, is apparently influencing his little brother and sister — Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Now, they’re reportedly giving Sofia the cold shoulder, too! We feel for Sofia, because this has to be so hard on her. But it may be a sign that the age difference between Scott and Sofia is just too much! Scott doesn’t seem to https://hollywoodlife.com/2018/01/15/sofia-richie-scott-disick-hot-tub-pda-hugging-mexico-photos/mind, though. They couple have still been jet setting around the world, taking romantic trips together while the kids stay at home with Kourtney. We’re sure that Sofia would rather make out in a hot tub in Mexico than try to bond with kids any day.

