Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Why His Ex Of 7 Years May Shockingly Be Invited To The Wedding

Do you think that Prince Harry 33, will put Little Mix’s “Shout Out To My Ex” on his wedding reception’s playlist? Probably not, but it would be appropriate. As he and Meghan Markle, 36, plan their upcoming wedding, it’s possible that one of Harry’s former loves will get an invite, according to Us Weekly. “Both will be going through the list carefully,” a source tells the publication. “Don’t expect to see Cressida [Bonas, 28] invited —the two didn’t remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy [Davy, 32] shows up with a date.”

Whoa. First, inviting an ex to your wedding is a big deal, but throw in that it’s a British royal inviting his former girlfriend to what could be the biggest event of the year? That’s huge. Why is Chelsy possibly getting an invite? She and Harry have reportedly “remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day,” the source tells Us. “She congratulated him the minute the engagement news was announced. Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite.”

It has been more than five years since Harry and Chelsy split. Harry met Chelsy when the Zimbabwe native was attending Stowe School (she’d go on to work at the law firm Allen & Overy, but she quit in 2014. She started a jewelry brand, Aya, in 2016.) These college sweethearts were romantically linked, on and off, from 2004 to 2011. Harry even had Chelsy and his “plus one” to Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton’s, 36, wedding in April 2011. After that romance fizzled, Harry and Cressida were together from 2012 to 2014. It just wasn’t meant to be. It’s a shame that Harry and Cressida couldn’t stay as friends afterward, as everyone who’s anyone will be trying to get an invite.

In fact, it’s possible that the White House gets snubbed when it comes to spots on the guest list. Harry is very good friends with Barack Obama, 56, and his wife, Michelle Obama, 54, but as for the current president, Donald Trump? There are rumblings that the Obamas could get an invite while the Trumps (Donald, 71, Melania Trump, 47, and Ivanka Trump, 36, who some thought was really thirsty for an invite) won’t, which reportedly would send Donald into a rage. Trump may reportedly not honor a trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. if Harry decides he’d rather give Donald’s invite to someone like his ex, Chelsy. Yikes. Who knew throwing a British royal wedding would be so political?

