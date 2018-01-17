Laura Dern: Returning To ‘Jurassic Park’ Franchise Would Be ‘Deliciously Fun’

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Laura Dern, she tells HollywoodLife whether or not she’d be down to return to the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise alongside Jeff Goldblum.



Laura Dern, 50, is ready to go back to Isla Nubar — if they’ll have her! HollywoodLife caught up with the actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday, January 11 where she revealed she is 100% into making an appearance in a future Jurassic World movie. “I will always and forever to this day love dinosaurs and space,” Laura told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is now something that is very dear to me and that movie was one of my great experiences and in the zeitgeist of all that we have been talking about, Dr. Ellie Sattler was such a feminist. So I love that character and I think it would be deliciously fun!”

We are SO thrilled to hear that Laura would love to bring Dr. Ellie Sattler back to the big screen in a future Jurassic World movie! As we previously reported, Jeff Goldblum is making an epic return in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has his iconic character, Ian Malcolm. Our first look at Ian’s return came when the film’s trailer was revealed in December 2017, showing Ian sitting in court and lamenting about having to talk about dinosaurs again. If Laura were to return to the franchise, too, it would mark her first appearance in the film franchise since 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Fingers crossed we’ll see that happen!

