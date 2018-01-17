Kylie Jenner: First Look At Her Crib For The Baby She’s Expecting With Travis Scott — See Pics

As her due date approaches, Kylie Jenner’s putting the last touches on her nursery. She even had a crew build her new baby crib right on the driveway! See the pics here.

There’s no question Kylie Jenner, 20, is in full nesting mode! After all, a team was photographed on Jan. 16 putting together a baby crib in front of the reality star’s house. This comes after reports Kylie has just about completed her soon-to-be-born baby’s nursery! Kylie is reportedly due to give birth to her and Travis Scott‘s, 25, first child next month, and while nervous, the makeup mogul is doing everything she can to fully prepare herself AND her home. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF KYLIE’S CRIB.

In the crib pics, four men can be seen building a large white crib right there on the driveway of Kylie’s Cali home. So is this proof enough that Kylie is NOT Kim Kardashian‘s surrogate? Either way, the expectant mom is clearly doing her best to ensure everything is ready when her and Travis’ baby arrives. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, not only is the nursery just about finished, but Kylie’s also baby-proofed her house to the max! Click here to see pics of Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

“She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner, 62]. No way she waited long to set [the nursery] up!” an US Weekly source told the mag last week. “Anything sharp has already been taken out [of the house].” But just because Kylie’s prepared, doesn’t mean she’s not nervous! “Kylie is getting scared as her due date approaches, and she has been leaning on her big sister Kim and her mom Kris [Jenner, 62] who have both been a rock of support,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is beginning to be very anxious about giving birth and has been in close contact with her doctors as she reaches the end of her third trimester.”

Something else making Kylie nervous is that Travis hasn’t been very present throughout her pregnancy. Apparently the 20-year-old isn’t pleased with the rapper’s behavior, and she’s even readying herself for single parenthood! “Kylie is heartbroken and disappointed over Travis’ carefree attitude during her pregnancy,” another source close to Kylie shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “She had such different ideas about what her pregnancy would be like when she learned she would be having Travis’ baby. She thought the pregnancy would bond her and Travis and that he would be by her side every step of the way, but that simply has not been the case.” Well, at least she’s got a crib!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you anxious for Kylie’s baby to arrive?