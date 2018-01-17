Justin Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian: Why The Exes ‘Still Talk,’ But Selena & Younes Shouldn’t Worry  

Don’t worry, Selena Gomez! Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian are just friends!

In most cases, if your boyfriend is texting an ex, things aren’t looking so good! As we reported earlier, Selena Gomez, 25, found herself in a weird situation after realizing Justin Bieber, 23, and former fling, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are still communicating! Yikes! Luckily, for Selena, the situation is harmless! Thank God! “Kourtney and Justin are on great terms, they still talk every once in a while but there’s nothing for Selena to worry about. Kourtney only has eyes for Younes Bendjima, she’s totally into him and only him. She will always be fond of Justin, she thinks he’s a great guy, but there’s nothing romantic between them anymore, that ended when she got serious with Younes,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Although this is such a relief for Jelena fans everywhere, it’s not a surprise. Kourtney and Younes have been going strong for quite some time now! They’ve posted countless adorable photos to Instagram, and have taken romantic trips to Paris and Egypt! Younes was even invited to the Kardashian/Jenner annual Christmas party. Kourtney has also referred to him as her boyfriend on KUWTK. So official!

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Justin was “caught” talking to an ex. We recently reported that he spent Thanksgiving with his childhood sweetheart, Caitlin Beadles. The news shocked everyone, leading many to question how serious Justin and Selena really are. Turns out, Justin and Caitlin stayed in touch throughout the years, and Justin is super close with Caitlin’s brother, Christian Beadles. Maybe just like Kourtney, Caitlin is just a permanent fixture in his life! Nevertheless, all is well in the world of love!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena Gomez has anything to worry about? Let us know your thoughts below!