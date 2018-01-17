Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Can’t Think Of A Name’ For Baby So Fans Reveal Their Top 10 Picks

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven’t picked out a name for their baby girl yet but some followers have ideas. See the picks here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, just welcomed their third baby, a girl, via surrogate but the couple haven’t seemed to pick out her name yet but their fans may take care of it for them! Kanye, who couldn’t stop smiling, was asked about the name for his new daughter when out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 17 and he simply replied, “Can’t think of a name!,” the Daily Mail reported. As news spread of the birth, it didn’t take long for followers to tweet their unique choices of names for Kim and Kanye’s bundle of joy and we have some of our top 10 favorites right here! See pics of Kim at her baby shower here!

Some of the baby name picks were certainly hilariously clever. “I’m just throwing this out there: I think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian should name their new baby ‘Wild.’ Wild West has a certain ring to it, no?,” one follower tweeted. With Kim and Kanye’s first born daughter being named North West, we can definitely see that as a possibility! Another Twitter user followed suit with that idea and put together a poll for Twitter users to choose from a list of names that included Wild and others such as Mid, Go and SunSetsInThe.

One other follower got really specific and suggested the name Kadence Donda West which may very well be considering Kanye’s late mother’s name was Donda West. Perhaps Kim and Kanye will go with the music festival route?! “Since everyone is guessing the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby I’ll give it a go. I’ll guess SXSW,” another follower amusingly posted. Love West was another cute choice for the name along with the funny Kee West inspired by Key West, Florida. Rose West was also added to the long list of suggestions for Kimye and Legacy as well as Mikado, a shade of yellow.

So many names for one little girl! We can’t wait to find out what the final decision for Kim and Kanye’s newest addition will be!

I’m just throwing this out there: I think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian should name their new baby “Wild.” Wild West has a certain ring to it, no? — Peter Capineri (@pcap) January 17, 2018

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will probably name their new baby — Tammaria Blue (@Tammariablue) January 17, 2018

What do you think will be the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child? #Kimye #NewBaby #TuesdayThoughts I think the new baby’s name will be Kadence Donda West👶🏼 @KimKardashian — Y•S•A•N•N•E (@YsanneBueno) January 17, 2018

Since everyone is guessing the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby I’ll give it a go. I’ll guess SXSW. — Andii (@Andii_Renee) January 17, 2018

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gonna' name their baby Kee West 😂 — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) January 16, 2018

Let's hope that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their baby girl Rose… — Dame Mingey OBE DFS TTFN (@MadameMinge) January 16, 2018

I thinks for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West new baby girl name it would not be a direction or religious. So I'm thinking Legacy or a color like Mikado#DAILYPOP pic.twitter.com/pPwg1pNAON — glam.grownwoman.fine (@Bjustme1249) January 16, 2018

