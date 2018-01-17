Kanye West ‘Dead Set Against’ Kim Kardashian Getting Butt Reduction Surgery

Could Kim Kardashian be downsizing her famous booty? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how hubby Kanye West is dead set against a butt reduction and loves her big behind.

Kim Kardashian‘s massive booty helped propel her to worldwide fame. But as she keeps losing weight and exercising so much, the rest of her body is getting so tiny while her derriere remains huge and out of proportion with her trimmer frame. The last thing her husband Kanye West, 40, wants is for her to get any reduction to her sizable behind. “Kanye is dead set against Kim getting any kind of butt reduction, he does not want Kim doing anything to her body with surgery. He’s extremely anti-surgery plus he loves her big booty. He’s doing everything he can to talk Kim out of reducing it,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s not the only voice in her ear though, she’s got other people telling her she should do it. If Kim goes through with it she’ll have to totally hide it from Kanye until after the fact, so it’s not going to happen until he’s out of town for a while. Her plan right now is to stick to her fitness routine and do what she can naturally and then once things with the new baby calm down she’ll sneak away for the surgery, unless Kanye can talk her out of it somehow,” our insider adds.



Life & Style reported on Jan. 17 that Kim is SO over the big booty craze now that everyone is going out and getting Brazilian butt lifts to copy her look, which she has always denied is the result of any procedures . “Kim isn’t pleased with the way her butt looks and isn’t feeling the huge butt trend anymore,” an insider told the publication. “That’s why she hasn’t been flaunting it as much on social media. She’s been talking about undergoing butt reduction surgery.” Kim has never revealed the actual size of her big badonkadonk, but she did shoot down a report that claimed it was an eye-popping 55 inches . My butt is NOT that big,” she insisted. “I would say it’s 12 inches off, or something. But it’s definitely not 55 inches.”

