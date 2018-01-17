Justin Timberlake has been working on his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance and it looks like it’s going to be one to remember! See video of him preparing here!

Justin Timberlake, 36, has been heavily preparing for his upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl in Feb. and he’s making sure to make it an epic one! The talented singer can be seen walking into a stadium and talking about his plans for the performance in a behind-the-scenes video from E! News. SEE THE VIDEO HERE! “I am getting the opportunity to have the stage to myself,”Justin said in the video. “I really am looking at it as my first time.” He’s shown working out to stay in shape for the big day and meeting with the crew to discuss the details of the show.

Justin’s excitement to have the stage to himself for the Halftime Show makes sense considering his first two appearances at past Super Bowls were performances with others. His debut at the popular football game came in 2001 when he was a part of N’Sync and who can forget his second appearance in 2004 with Janet Jackson? Janet’s wardrobe malfunction caused a large amount of controversy and it’s perhaps one of the most memorable halftime performances because of it! Check out pics of Justin and Janet’s 2004 Super Bowl performance here!

Although he’s had some pretty unforgettable times at the Super Bowl in the past, this year Justin wants to make sure he gives the audience 13 minutes of incredible fun. “I believe it’s also the place where there’s nothing wrong with giving people what they want,” he further explained in the video. “My biggest challenge is what is my fingerprint on that show come February 4th. It’s going to go by quick.” He also promises to make sure there’s a surprise. “A bit of unknown is what I’m always enthralled by,” he concluded with a smile.

Super Bowl LII will air live on Feb. 4 from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

