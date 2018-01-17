Want To Know What Kids Really Think About Justin Bieber? Watch This Brutal, But Hilarious Video

Apparently not EVERY youngster’s a Belieber! Bringing up Justin Bieber in a room full of kids, Ricky Gervais was met with INTENSE opinions about the star — watch!

Looks like Justin Bieber, 23, has some work to do when it comes to winning over the younger crowd! During ABC’s show Child Support, comedian Ricky Gervais, 56, mentioned the singing sensation to children between the ages of six and nine, and the Biebs did NOT receive positive reviews. The candid and adorable conversation proves kids really do say the darndest things! But lucky for Justin, these elementary-schoolers can’t afford to buy his albums anyways! Click here to see Justin and Selena Gomez’s sweetest moments.

The first kid to sound off about the “Sorry” singer came on especially strong. “Justin Beaver, what’s so good about HIM?” the child, who was adorably wearing a suit, challenged the rest of the room. Although the other children laughed at his remark, they also had did-he-really-just-say-that looks on their faces. Honestly, it was pretty priceless. Ricky then throws his head back and replies, “That’s a good point, it’s a good point.”

Next, an outspoken — and factually incorrect — little girl chimed in. “Literally, Justin Bieber has been to jail like five thousand times,” she said. “Yeah, like 500 times!” another girl added for dramatic effect. Then the first girl went in for the kill shot. “And no one even likes Justin Bieber,” she claimed, much to the horror of JB’s millions of fans around the world. In a matter-of-fact tone, the suit kid echoes, “No one likes him.” Gasp.

Leave it to Ricky to bring the kids back to reality though. “But you’re all singing his songs,” he said, making an excellent point. But of course sassy-cute girl number one had a perfectly reasonable explanation for that. “BECAUSE THEY’RE CATCHY,” she yelled while holding a straight face. It’s then that Ricky started cracking up, sending the rest of the kids into a giggle fit as well. Well Justin, you can’t win them ALL. We still love you!

You can catch Child Support, which is also hosted by Fred Savage, 41, on ABC at 8 pm on Fridays.

